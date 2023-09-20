Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

During Amazon’s fall 2023 hardware product launch, the company showed off new Fire HD 10 Kids and Kids Pro tablets that the company says are lighter weight than the 2021 models, but bring a 25% boost in processing power in a lighter-weight design, while still offering up to 13 hours of battery life.

What the company didn’t mention was that it’s not just the Kids versions of these tablets that are getting an update. The new Fire HD 10 Kids tablets are based on a new 13th-gen Fire HD 10 tablet.

The Kids and Kids Pro editions are up for pre-order starting today for $190 and up, which includes a tablet, protective case, and a 1-year subscription to Amazon’s Kids+ subscription service, along with the company’s 2-year worry-free guarantee that lets you trade in a broken model for a replacement.

Amazon’s version of the tablet for grown-ups should have a lower starting price, but all models are powered by a MediaTek MT8186A processor with two ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores and four Cortex-A55 cores along with 1 GHz Mali-G52 MC22EE graphics.

While the new chip isn’t as powerful as the processor used in the Amazon Fire Max 11, it should be a nice bump up from the 2021 Fire HD 10.

Here’s how the new 13th-gen Fire HD 10 stacks up against Amazon’s other large-screen tablets from recent years:

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (2021) Amazon Fire Max 11 (2023) Display 10 inch, 1920 x 1200 10 inch, 1920 x 1200 10 inch, 1920 x 1200 11 inch, 2000 x 1200 pixels Storage 32GB or 64GB + microSD (up to 1TB) 32GB or 64GB + microSD (up to 1TB) 32GB or 64GB + microSD (up to 1TB) 64GB or 128GB + microSD card reader (up to 1TB) RAM 3GB 3GB 4GB 4GB CPU MediaTek MT8186A

2 x Cortex-A76 @ 2.05 GHz

6 x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 2 GHz MediaTek MT8183

4 x ARM Cortex-A73 @ 2 GHz

4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 2 GHz MediaTek MT8183

4 x ARM Cortex-A73 @ 2 GHz

4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 2 GHz MediaTek MT8188J

2 x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2.2 GHz

6 x Cortex-A55 @ 2 GHz GPU Mali-G52 2EE MC2 @ 1 GHz Mali-G72 MP3 @ 800 MHz Mali-G72 MP3 @ 800 MHz Mali-G57 MC2 @ 950 MHz Battery Up to 13 hours Up to 12 hours Up to 12 hours Up to 14 hours Ports USB 2.0 Type-C USB 2.0 Type-C USB 2.0 Type-C USB 2.0 Type-C Charging time ? 4 hours (9W)

15W fast charging support 4 hours (9W)

15W fast charging support

Wireless charging support 4.2 hours (9W)

3.5 hours (15W) Audio Stereo speakers

3.5mm headphone jack Stereo speakers

3.5mm headphone jack Stereo speakers

3.5mm headphone jack Stereo speakers WiFi WiFi 5 WiFi 5 WiFi 5 WiFi 6 Bluetooth 5.3 5.0 5.0 5.3 Cameras 5MP rear

25MP front 5MP rear 2MP front 5MP rear 2MP front 8MP front 8MP rear Latest OS version Fire OS 8 Fire OS 7 Fire OS 7 Fire OS 8 Dimensions ? 247mm x 166mm x 9.2mm 247mm x 166mm x 9.2mm 259.1 x 163.7 x 7.50mm Weight ? 468 grams 468 grams 490 grams Starting price (MSRP) ? $150 $180 $230

