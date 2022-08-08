Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Mini PC maker Aerofara’s new TANK56 is a compact desktop computer with the specs of a mid-range laptop including an AMD Ryzen 7 5600U processor. But it has more ports than most modern laptops, and more upgrade options thanks to an M.2 2280 slot for solid state storage, room for a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD, and two SODIMM slots for memory.

While the TANK56 mini PC has a list price of $669 and up, it’s currently on sale from Aerofara’s web store for $499 and up.

The starting price is for a model with 8GB of DDR4 memory, a 250GB M.2 SSD, and Windows 11 Pro pre-installed. But you can also configure the system with up to 16GB of RAM and 500GB of storage or perform your own upgrades.

At the heart of the computer is a mainboard featuring a 15-watt, 6-core, 12-thread Ryzen 5 5600U mobile processor with AMD Radeon Vega 7 integrated graphics. While that chip is more than a year old at this point, it’s a reasonably powerful versatile processor that should support most basic computing tasks as well as output to multiple displays: the computer has two HDMI ports and a USB Type-C port, so you should be able to connect up to three 4K screens.

Other ports include a Gigabit Ethernet port, a 3.5mm audio jack, a microSD card reader, and four USB 3.0 Type-A ports plus a DC power input jack. Wireless capabilities include support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 thanks to an Intel AX210 wireless card.

The system is actively cooled (there’s a fan in the case), and has a body that measures 126 x 112 x 26mm (5″ x 4.4″ x 1″).

While the internals of the Aerofara TANK56 are new, the design is not – the company seems to be reusing the same chassis for this model that it had used in the Aerofara Aero 3 mini PC, a system with an 8th-gen Intel Core processor and Windows 10 Pro software.

