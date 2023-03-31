External graphics docks that let you add discrete graphics to a laptop or desktop computer without opening the chassis have been around for a few years. But with a few exceptions, most eGPUs are big, power-hungry devices that look more like a desktop computer than an accessory.

The new ADLINK Pocket AI could be the most compact eGPU to date. It stuffs an NVIDIA RTX A500 GPU with Ampere graphics into a body that measures 106 x 72 x 25mm (4.2″ x 2.8″ x 1″), making it smaller (but thicker) than a smartphone. In other words, it’s a discrete GPU that you can easily slide into a pocket.

NVIDIA’s RTX A500 GPU is an entry-level discrete GPU meant for professionals. It’s tuned for content creation rather than gaming, but as Tom’s Hardware points out, you can use it for gaming or other tasks, and it should offer comparable performance to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU.

The GPU has a base clock speed of 435 MHz and support for speeds up to 1335 MHz and 2,048 CUDA cores, 64 NVIDIA Tensor cores, and 16 NVIDIA RT cores. It features 4GB of GDDR6 memory and 112 GB/s memory bandwidth and a 25-watt TGP.

While it’s certainly not the most powerful eGPU around, the 250 gram (8.8 ounce) device is easily one of the most portable, allowing you to easily take a graphics processor home with you from the office without carrying your whole PC, for example.

The ADLINK Pocket AI features two USB Type-C ports: one is a Thunderbolt 3 port for high-speed 40 Gb/s connections to your computer and the other is a power input jack. ADLINK says you should be able to use the USB-C power banks or power adapters rated for 40W or higher USB Power Delivery.

ADLINK hasn’t announced pricing yet, but the company says the Pocket AI will go up for pre-order in April and begin shipping in June, 2023.

