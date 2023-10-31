The new ADATA SE920 external SSD is a small, speedy solid state drive that the company says is the first to support 40 Gbps USB4 connections, enabling you to make full use of the SSD’s blazing-fast speeds.

The ADATA SE920 has read/write speeds up to 3,800MB/s and 3,700MB/s, respectively. But that kind of speed also comes at a cost: the SSD generates more heat than most, so it requires active cooling.

With that in mind, the SE920 has a “proprietary patented active dissipation design and built-in micro fan.”

There’s also a “telescoping case” that expands when the SSD is in use, providing more room inside the case for air to circulate when the fan is active. ADATA says this cooling system can “reduce temperature by 10%” in order to keep the SSD from slowing down due to overheating.

You can activate the fan by pressing down on the case, and when you don’t need the fan you can press again to retract the case so that the SE920 takes up less space in your bag, pocket, or hand.

The portable SSD measures 105 x 64.2 x 15.9mm (4.13″ x 2.52″ x 0.62″) when closed, or 122.56 x 64.2 x 15.9mm (4.82″ x 2.52″ x 0.62″) when the case is extended and the fan is active. It weighs 182 grams (6.4 ounces).

The ADATA SE920 External SSD is also backward-compatible with USB 3.2 and USB 2.0, but don’t expect the same kinds of speeds when using the SSD with a device featuring one of those slower ports.

ADATA will offer 1TB and 2TB versions of the SSD, and the company says it should be compatible with devices running Windows 10 or later, macOS 13 or later, Linux kernel 6 or later, or Android 13 or later.

I haven’t seen any pricing details yet.

press release

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.