The new Acer Swift X 14 (SFX14-71) is a thin and light laptop that packs a lot of punch into a compact design.

Available with 45-watt, 13th-gen Intel Core H-series processors and optional support for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 discrete graphics, the computer can be used for gaming. But it’s designed for mobile graphics work and comes with NVIDIA Studio Drivers pre-installed.

To help with that graphics work, the laptop has a 14 inch, 2880 x 1800 pixel OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500 certification, and up to 500 nits peak brightness.

Other features include a 1440p webcam, two USB Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a microSD card reader. The laptop has dual copper heat pipes and a single large fan.

Intel’s H-series processor and a discrete GPU will probably take a toll on battery life, but Acer says it’s redesigned the chassis of its Swift X 14 series to make room for a bigger battery this year and the company says you should get “battery life of up to 9.5 hours for all-day productivity and performance,” although the words “up to” are probably doing a lot of work in that sentence.

Acer says the Swift X 14 (SGF14-71G) will be available in North America, Europe and China this April with prices starting at around $1100.

Acer Swift X 14 (SFX14-71G) specs Display 14.5 inch 2880 x 1800px OLED

14.5 inch 2560 x 1600px IPS LCD Processor Intel Core i7-13700H

Intel Core i5-13500H Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 RAM 8GB LPDDR5

16GB LPDDR5 Storage 512GB / 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe Wireless Killer 1675i

WiFi 6E

BT 5.3 Dimensions 323 x 228 x 18mm

12.7″ x 9″ x 0.7″ Weight 1.55 kg

3.4 pounds