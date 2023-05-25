A year after launching a 2.6 pound laptop with a 4K OLED display and a Ryzen 6000U series processor, Acer is back with a new model.
This year’s Acer Swift Edge (SFE16-43) features a Ryzen 7040U processor for better CPU and graphics performance, support for WiFi 7, and a new 3200 x 2000 pixel display that may have a lower resolution, but which has a 120 Hz refresh rate. The new Acer Swift Edge should be available in North America in July for $1300 and up.
Measuring 257.6 x 245.9 x 13mm (14.08″ x 9.68″ x 0.51″), the new model is a little thinner than the original, while offering up to an hour of additional battery life (Acer says to expect “up to” 8.5 hours). It’s also a little heavier, weighing 1.24 kg (2.73 pounds), but that’s still extraordinarily light for a laptop with a 16 inch display.
Acer says the version that will be available in North America at launch will feature an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor with 8 Zen 4 CPU cores and Radeon 780M integrated graphics with 12 RDNA GPU cores. Also expect 16GB of LPDDR4 memory and 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 storage.
But the company says the 2023 Swift Edge also supports a Ryzen 5 7640U processor, 8GB to 32GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of storage (there are two M.2 slots, so you can also buy a 1TB model and add your own PCIe NVMe SSD). It’s unclear when or where models with those specs will be available.
All versions of the new Swift Edge feature a 3200 x 2000 pixel OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 400 nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and a 120 Hz refresh rate and 0.2ms response time.
The laptop’s ports include:
- 2 x USB4 (40 Gbps w/USB Power Delivery up to 65 watts)
- 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1
- 1 x HDMI 2.1
- 1 x 3.5mm audio
- 1 x microSD card reader
The Acer Swift Edge also features stereo front-facing speakers with DTS X:Ultra audio, a 1440p webcam, a fingerprint reader in the power button, and wireless card with support for WiFi 6E, WiFi 7, and Bluetooth 5.1 and higher.