The first Chromebook Plus models from Acer are headed to stores this month.
The new Acer Chromebook Plus 514 is a 14 inch notebook with an AMD Mendocino processor, at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and a $450 starting price. And the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is available with a 15.6 inch model with a choice of 12th or 13th-gen Intel Core processor options and prices starting at $400.
As Chromebook Plus devices, both laptops are positioned as semi-premium devices in a category that’s long been associated with budget devices. Even the cheapest configurations should offer respectable performance support features like AI-enhanced background blur and noise reduction in video calls as well as Google’s Magic Eraser feature that lets you highlight an unwanted item in Google Photos to remove it from a picture.
Both laptops also feature 1080p cameras, backlit keyboards, LPDDR5X memory, and optional support for features like PCIe NVMe storage or touchscreen displays.
Here’s a run-down of features (and options) for the new Acer Chromebook Plus series:
|Acer Chromebook Plus 514 (CB514-3H/T)
|Acer Chromebook Plus 515 (CB515-2H/T)
|Display
|14 inches
1920 x 1200 pixels
100% sRGB
Touchscreen (optional)
|15.6 inches
1920 x 1080 pixels
100% sRGB
Touchscreen (optional)
|Processor
|AMD Ryzen 5 7520C
AMD Ryzen 3 7320C
|Intel Core i7-1355U
Intel Core i5-1335U
Intel Core i5-1235U
Intel Core i3-1315U
Intel Core i3-1305U
Intel Core i3-1215U
|RAM
|8GB or 16GB
LPDDR5X
|Storage
|128GB UFS
256GB or 512GB PCIe Gen 3 NVMe
|128GB UFS
256GB or 512GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe
|Webcam
|1080p/60fps
Temporal Noise Reduction
Blue Glass Lens
Dual mics
|Ports
|2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (DisplayPort Alt Mode, 65W USB-PD, 5V/3A USB charging)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 1.4
1 x 3.5mm audio
|Wireless
|Intel AX211
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.1
|Security
|Discrete H1 TPM for Chromebooks
|Audio
|Stereo speakers
Dual microphones
DTS Audio
|Battery
|53 Wh
|Charging
|65W USB Type-C adapter
|Dimensions
|319 x 227 x 20mm
12.6″ x 8.9″ x 0.8″
|361 x 239 x 20mm
14.2″ x 9.4″ x 0.8″
|Weight
|1.45kg
3.2 pounds
|1.68kg
3.7 pounds
|Starting Price
|$450
|$400