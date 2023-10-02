The first Chromebook Plus models from Acer are headed to stores this month.

The new Acer Chromebook Plus 514 is a 14 inch notebook with an AMD Mendocino processor, at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and a $450 starting price. And the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is available with a 15.6 inch model with a choice of 12th or 13th-gen Intel Core processor options and prices starting at $400.

As Chromebook Plus devices, both laptops are positioned as semi-premium devices in a category that’s long been associated with budget devices. Even the cheapest configurations should offer respectable performance support features like AI-enhanced background blur and noise reduction in video calls as well as Google’s Magic Eraser feature that lets you highlight an unwanted item in Google Photos to remove it from a picture.

Both laptops also feature 1080p cameras, backlit keyboards, LPDDR5X memory, and optional support for features like PCIe NVMe storage or touchscreen displays.

Here’s a run-down of features (and options) for the new Acer Chromebook Plus series:

Acer Chromebook Plus 514 (CB514-3H/T)Acer Chromebook Plus 515 (CB515-2H/T)
Display14 inches
1920 x 1200 pixels
100% sRGB
Touchscreen (optional)		15.6 inches
1920 x 1080 pixels
100% sRGB
Touchscreen (optional)
ProcessorAMD Ryzen 5 7520C
AMD Ryzen 3 7320C		Intel Core i7-1355U
Intel Core i5-1335U
Intel Core i5-1235U
Intel Core i3-1315U
Intel Core i3-1305U
Intel Core i3-1215U
RAM8GB or 16GB
LPDDR5X
Storage128GB UFS
256GB or 512GB PCIe Gen 3 NVMe		128GB UFS
256GB or 512GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe
Webcam1080p/60fps
Temporal Noise Reduction
Blue Glass Lens
Dual mics
Ports2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (DisplayPort Alt Mode, 65W USB-PD, 5V/3A USB charging)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 1.4
1 x 3.5mm audio
WirelessIntel AX211
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.1
SecurityDiscrete H1 TPM for Chromebooks
AudioStereo speakers
Dual microphones
DTS Audio
Battery53 Wh
Charging65W USB Type-C adapter
Dimensions319 x 227 x 20mm
12.6″ x 8.9″ x 0.8″		361 x 239 x 20mm
14.2″ x 9.4″ x 0.8″
Weight1.45kg
3.2 pounds		1.68kg
3.7 pounds
Starting Price$450$400

