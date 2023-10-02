The first Chromebook Plus models from Acer are headed to stores this month.

The new Acer Chromebook Plus 514 is a 14 inch notebook with an AMD Mendocino processor, at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and a $450 starting price. And the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is available with a 15.6 inch model with a choice of 12th or 13th-gen Intel Core processor options and prices starting at $400.

As Chromebook Plus devices, both laptops are positioned as semi-premium devices in a category that’s long been associated with budget devices. Even the cheapest configurations should offer respectable performance support features like AI-enhanced background blur and noise reduction in video calls as well as Google’s Magic Eraser feature that lets you highlight an unwanted item in Google Photos to remove it from a picture.

Both laptops also feature 1080p cameras, backlit keyboards, LPDDR5X memory, and optional support for features like PCIe NVMe storage or touchscreen displays.

Here’s a run-down of features (and options) for the new Acer Chromebook Plus series:

Acer Chromebook Plus 514 (CB514-3H/T) Acer Chromebook Plus 515 (CB515-2H/T) Display 14 inches

1920 x 1200 pixels

100% sRGB

Touchscreen (optional) 15.6 inches

1920 x 1080 pixels

100% sRGB

Touchscreen (optional) Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7520C

AMD Ryzen 3 7320C Intel Core i7-1355U

Intel Core i5-1335U

Intel Core i5-1235U

Intel Core i3-1315U

Intel Core i3-1305U

Intel Core i3-1215U RAM 8GB or 16GB

LPDDR5X Storage 128GB UFS

256GB or 512GB PCIe Gen 3 NVMe 128GB UFS

256GB or 512GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe Webcam 1080p/60fps

Temporal Noise Reduction

Blue Glass Lens

Dual mics Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (DisplayPort Alt Mode, 65W USB-PD, 5V/3A USB charging)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 1.4

1 x 3.5mm audio Wireless Intel AX211

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.1 Security Discrete H1 TPM for Chromebooks Audio Stereo speakers

Dual microphones

DTS Audio Battery 53 Wh Charging 65W USB Type-C adapter Dimensions 319 x 227 x 20mm

12.6″ x 8.9″ x 0.8″ 361 x 239 x 20mm

14.2″ x 9.4″ x 0.8″ Weight 1.45kg

3.2 pounds 1.68kg

3.7 pounds Starting Price $450 $400

