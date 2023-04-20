The Acer Swift X line of laptops are known for their sleek designs, so it’s no surprise that the new Acer Swift X16 SFX16-61G measures less than 0.7 inches thick and weighs less than 4.2 pounds, despite having a large 16 inch display.

What is a little surprising is that Asus also managed to cram a 76 Wh battery into the laptop, as well as an NVIDIA RTX GPU and support for up to an AMD Ryzen 9 7940H processor. The new Acer Swift 16 is coming in July with prices starting at $1,250.

The laptop has an aluminum chassis with dual fans for cooling, a trackpad that Acer says offers 33% more scrolling space than the previous-generation.

Acer says the laptop will be available with a choice of 2560 x 1600 pixel IPS LCD or 3200 x 2000 pixel, 120 Hz OLED displays and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 or RTX 4050 graphics.

Processor options range from a Ryzen 5 7535H chip (with 6 Zen 3+ cores, 12 threads, and RDNA 2 graphics) to a 45-watt Ryzen 9 7940H chip (with 8 cores, 16 Zen 4 cores, 16 threads, and Radeon 780M graphics based on RDNA 3 architecture).

Acer is positioning the laptop as a general purpose machine rather than a gaming laptop, so it comes with NVIDIA studio drivers pre-installed, which means the discrete graphics should be optimized for graphics and video work rather than gaming (although that doesn’t mean that you can’t use these laptops to play some games).

Here’s an overview of the specs and options for the upcoming Acer Swift X16:

Acer Swift X16 (SFX16-61G) specs Display 16 inch, 3200 x 2000px OLED (120 Hz. 500 nits)

16 inch, 2560 x 1600px IPS LCD Processor AMD Ryzen 9 7940H

AMD Ryzen 7 7840H

AMD Ryzen 5 7640H

AMD Ryzen 7 7735H

AMD Ryzen 5 7535H Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Memory 16GB LPDDR5 Storage 512GB / 1TB / 2TB

PCIe Gen 4 NVMe Battery 76 Wh Audio Stereo front-facing speakers

DTS:X Ultra Audio Webcam 1080p

Acer Temporal Noise Reduction tech Ports 1 x HDMI 2.1

2 x USB Type-C

2 x USB Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader Wireless WiFi 6E Security Fingerprint reader Dimensions 356 x 249 x 18mm

14″ x 9.8″ x 0.7″ Weight 1.9kg

4.18 pounds Starting Price $1,249