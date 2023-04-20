The Acer Swift X line of laptops are known for their sleek designs, so it’s no surprise that the new Acer Swift X16 SFX16-61G measures less than 0.7 inches thick and weighs less than 4.2 pounds, despite having a large 16 inch display.

What is a little surprising is that Asus also managed to cram a 76 Wh battery into the laptop, as well as an NVIDIA RTX GPU and support for up to an AMD Ryzen 9 7940H processor. The new Acer Swift 16 is coming in July with prices starting at $1,250.

The laptop has an aluminum chassis with dual fans for cooling, a trackpad that Acer says offers 33% more scrolling space than the previous-generation.

Acer says the laptop will be available with a choice of 2560 x 1600 pixel IPS LCD or 3200 x 2000 pixel, 120 Hz OLED displays and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 or RTX 4050 graphics.

Processor options range from a Ryzen 5 7535H chip (with 6 Zen 3+ cores, 12 threads, and RDNA 2 graphics) to a 45-watt Ryzen 9 7940H chip (with 8 cores, 16 Zen 4 cores, 16 threads, and Radeon 780M graphics based on RDNA 3 architecture).

Acer is positioning the laptop as a general purpose machine rather than a gaming laptop, so it comes with NVIDIA studio drivers pre-installed, which means the discrete graphics should be optimized for graphics and video work rather than gaming (although that doesn’t mean that you can’t use these laptops to play some games).

Here’s an overview of the specs and options for the upcoming Acer Swift X16:

Acer Swift X16 (SFX16-61G) specs
Display16 inch, 3200 x 2000px OLED (120 Hz. 500 nits)
16 inch, 2560 x 1600px IPS LCD
ProcessorAMD Ryzen 9 7940H
AMD Ryzen 7 7840H
AMD Ryzen 5 7640H
AMD Ryzen 7 7735H
AMD Ryzen 5 7535H
GraphicsNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
Memory16GB LPDDR5
Storage512GB / 1TB / 2TB
PCIe Gen 4 NVMe
Battery76 Wh
AudioStereo front-facing speakers
DTS:X Ultra Audio
Webcam1080p
Acer Temporal Noise Reduction tech
Ports1 x HDMI 2.1
2 x USB Type-C
2 x USB Type-A
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader
WirelessWiFi 6E
SecurityFingerprint reader
Dimensions356 x 249 x 18mm
14″ x 9.8″ x 0.7″
Weight1.9kg
4.18 pounds
Starting Price$1,249

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.