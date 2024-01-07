The new Acer Swift X 14 (SFX14-72G) is a laptop with a 14.5 inch, 2.8K OLED display with a 120 Hz screen refresh rate and support for up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Meteor Lake processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics.

Acer says the laptop will be available worldwide in February, with prices starting at $1,400 in the United States.

Designed more for work than play, the Acer Swift X 14 comes with NVIDIA Studio drivers pre-installed for an emphasis on video editing and 3D design applications. But it should also be able to hold its own as a gaming laptop.

Other features include a 1080p webcam, support for WiFi 6E, two USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, 3.5mm audio jack,  a microSD card reader, and an active cooling system featuring a fan and two D6 copper heat pipes and air inlets in the keyboard (which also has a dedicated Windows Copilot key, because Microsoft is trying to make that a thing).

The laptop supports up to 32GB of LPDDR5x onboard memory and up to a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

Acer Swift X 14 (SFX14-72G) specs
Display14.5 inches
2880 x 1880, 120 Hz OLED
2560 x 1600, 120 Hz IPS LCD
ProcessorIntel Core Ultra 7 155H
Intel Core Ultra 5 125H
GraphicsNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
RAMUp to 32GB
LPDDR5x
StorageUp to 1TB
PCIe Gen 4 NVMe
Battery76 Wh
Webcam1080p
WirelessIntel Killer 1675i
WiFi 6e
BT 5.3
Dimensions323 x 228 x 18mm
12.7″ x 9″ x 0.7″
Weight1.55 kg
3.42 pounds
Starting price$1400

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Subscribe to Liliputing via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 9,530 other subscribers

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.