The new Acer Swift X 14 (SFX14-72G) is a laptop with a 14.5 inch, 2.8K OLED display with a 120 Hz screen refresh rate and support for up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Meteor Lake processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics.

Acer says the laptop will be available worldwide in February, with prices starting at $1,400 in the United States.

Designed more for work than play, the Acer Swift X 14 comes with NVIDIA Studio drivers pre-installed for an emphasis on video editing and 3D design applications. But it should also be able to hold its own as a gaming laptop.

Other features include a 1080p webcam, support for WiFi 6E, two USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, 3.5mm audio jack, a microSD card reader, and an active cooling system featuring a fan and two D6 copper heat pipes and air inlets in the keyboard (which also has a dedicated Windows Copilot key, because Microsoft is trying to make that a thing).

The laptop supports up to 32GB of LPDDR5x onboard memory and up to a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

Acer Swift X 14 (SFX14-72G) specs Display 14.5 inches

2880 x 1880, 120 Hz OLED

2560 x 1600, 120 Hz IPS LCD Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 155H

Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 RAM Up to 32GB

LPDDR5x Storage Up to 1TB

PCIe Gen 4 NVMe Battery 76 Wh Webcam 1080p Wireless Intel Killer 1675i

WiFi 6e

BT 5.3 Dimensions 323 x 228 x 18mm

12.7″ x 9″ x 0.7″ Weight 1.55 kg

3.42 pounds Starting price $1400

