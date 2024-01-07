The new Acer Swift X 14 (SFX14-72G) is a laptop with a 14.5 inch, 2.8K OLED display with a 120 Hz screen refresh rate and support for up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Meteor Lake processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics.
Acer says the laptop will be available worldwide in February, with prices starting at $1,400 in the United States.
Designed more for work than play, the Acer Swift X 14 comes with NVIDIA Studio drivers pre-installed for an emphasis on video editing and 3D design applications. But it should also be able to hold its own as a gaming laptop.
Other features include a 1080p webcam, support for WiFi 6E, two USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, 3.5mm audio jack, a microSD card reader, and an active cooling system featuring a fan and two D6 copper heat pipes and air inlets in the keyboard (which also has a dedicated Windows Copilot key, because Microsoft is trying to make that a thing).
The laptop supports up to 32GB of LPDDR5x onboard memory and up to a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD.
|Acer Swift X 14 (SFX14-72G) specs
|Display
|14.5 inches
2880 x 1880, 120 Hz OLED
2560 x 1600, 120 Hz IPS LCD
|Processor
|Intel Core Ultra 7 155H
Intel Core Ultra 5 125H
|Graphics
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
|RAM
|Up to 32GB
LPDDR5x
|Storage
|Up to 1TB
PCIe Gen 4 NVMe
|Battery
|76 Wh
|Webcam
|1080p
|Wireless
|Intel Killer 1675i
WiFi 6e
BT 5.3
|Dimensions
|323 x 228 x 18mm
12.7″ x 9″ x 0.7″
|Weight
|1.55 kg
3.42 pounds
|Starting price
|$1400