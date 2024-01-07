The new Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-73) and Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-72) are thin and light laptops with support for up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H Meteor Lake processor with Intel Arc integrated graphics.

As the names suggest, the biggest difference between the two laptops are the screen sizes: Acer’s new Swift Go laptops with Meteor Lake processors come in 14 inch and 16 inch sizes, with prices starting at $750 and $800, respectively. Both models should be available in North America starting in March, 2024.

Acer says the new 14 inch laptop is available with up to a 2880 x 1800 pixel OLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate with support for an optional touchscreen, while the 16 inch model comes with up to a 3200 x 2000 pixel, 120 Hz OLED display (touch also optional).

If you’ve been paying attention to these things, you might notice that Acer just launched a new Swift Go 14 laptop with an Intel Meteor Lake processor in mid-December. But while that version, which has the model number SFG14-72, has nearly identical specs, Acer has updated the physical design for the (slightly) newer model, and added support for an optional “multi-control lighting touchpad” that lets you use the pad to control media playback.

Oh, and like the new Acer Swift X 14, the new Swift Go 14 and 16 have dedicated Windows Copilot keys on the keyboard, whether you want them or not.

Both the Acer Swift Go 14 and 16 feature 1440p webcams with support for Windows Studio Effects including background blur, automatic framing, and eye contact correction, as well as three microphones and support for AI-enhanced noise reduction during video calls.

The laptops have aluminum bodies with 180-degree hinges, support for WiFi 7, and support for up to 32GB of LPDDR5x onboard memory and two PCIe Gen 4 SSD slots with support for up to 2TB of user-upgradeable solid state storage.

Acer includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a microSD card reader on each laptop, and Windows Hello-compatible fingerprint sensors for biometric security.

Swift Go 14 (SFG14-73/T) Swift Go 16 (SFG16-72/T) Display 14 inches

2880 x 1800, 90 Hz OLED

2880 x 1880, 120 Hz IPS LCD

2240 x 1400, 60 Hz IPS LCD

1920 x 1200, 60 Hz IPS LCD (touch optional) 3200 x 200, 120 Hz OLED

2560 x 1600, 60 Hz IPS LCD

1920 x 1200, 60 Hz IPS LCD (touch optional) Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 185H

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H

Intel Core Ultra 5 125H

Intel Core Ultra 7 155U

Intel Core Ultra 5 125U RAM Up to 32GB

LPDDR5x Storage Up to 2TB

PCIe Gen 4 Battery 50Wh or 65 Wh Wireless Intel Killer 1750x (WiFi 7)

Intel Killer 1675i (WiFi 6E + BT 5.3) Webcam 1440p with privacy shutter Dimensions 313 x 218 x 15mm

12.3″ x 8.6″ x 0.6″ 356 x 244 x 15mm

14″ x 9.6″ x 0.6″ Weight 1.32 kg / 2.91 lbs (H-series processors)

1.25 kg / 2.76 lbs (U-series processors) 1.6 kg / 3.53 lbs Starting Price $750 $800

