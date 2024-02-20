Acer is refreshing two of its thin and light laptops with new models powered by AMD’s Ryzen 8040 processors featuring RDNA 3 integrated graphics and Ryzen AI features.
The new Acer Swift Go 14 (SG140-63/T) sells for $700 and up and supports up to a 14 inch, 2.8K OLED, 90 Hz display and Ryzen 9 8945HS processor, while the Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-44) starts at $1300, supports up to a Ryzen 7 8840U processor, and ships standard with a 3.2K OLED, 120 Hz refresh rate. Both laptops should hit the streets in the coming months.
Acer is positioning the new laptops as “AI PCs,” thanks to the Ryzen AI neural processing units baked into AMD’s latest chips, along with a few other features including dedicated Windows Copilot buttons on the keyboards and support for Acer’s AI-enhanced voice, graphics, and image editing software.
But those are hardly distinguishing features: most new laptops that ship this year with the latest Intel, AMD, or Qualcomm processors have built-in NPUs.
Still, the upgraded NPU is just about the only thing setting AMD’s new Ryzen 8040 series processors apart from the previous-gen Ryzen 7040 chips, which have the same CPU and GPU architecture.
The new Acer Swift Edge 16 is thinner and lighter than the new Swift Go 14, despite having a larger display. It measures 358 x 246 x 13mm (14.1″ x 9.7″ x 0.5″) and weighs 1.23 kg (2.71 pounds).
It also offers optional support for WiFi 7, which is not available on the 14 inch model. But it achieves that thin and light design by featuring a smaller battery and a less power-hungry U-series processor.
Here’s a run-down of key specs and options for Acer’s new thin and light notebooks:
|Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-44)
|Acer Swift Go 14 (SG14-63/63T)
|Display
|16 inches
3200 x 2000 pixels
OLED
120 Hz
|14″ OLED (2880 x 1800, 90 Hz)
14″ IPS LCD (2240 x 1400, 90 Hz)
14″ IPS LCD (1920 x 1200, 90 Hz, touch optional)
180 degree hinge
|Processor
|AMD Ryzen 7 8840U / Radeon 780M
AMD Ryzen 5 8640U / Radeon 760M
|AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS / Radeon 780M
AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS / Radeon 780M
AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS / Radeon 760M
|RAM
|Up to 32GB
LPDDR5
|Up to 32GB
LPDDR5X
|Storage
|Up to 2TB
PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD
|Ports
|2 x USB4 (40 Gbps)
2 x USB Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x microSD card reader
|2 x USB4 (40 Gbps)
2 x USB 3.2 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader
|Battery
|54 Wh
|65 W or 50 Wh
|Charging
|65W
|100W or 65W
|Wireless
|WiFi 7 or WiFi 6E
|WiFi 6E
|Webcam
|1440P
|Dimensions
|358 x 246 x 13mm
14.1″ x 9.7″ x 0.5″
|313 x 218 x 15mm
12.3″ x 8.6″ x 0.6″
|Starting weight
|1.23 kg
2.71 pounds
|1.32 kg
2.91 pounds
|Starting Price
|$1300
|$700
|Availability
|March, 2024
|April, 2024