The Acer Swift Edge is a premium thin and light notebook that weighs just 2.6 pounds and measures just over half an inch thick. But it has a big, high-resolution display and plenty of horsepower thanks a 16 inch, 3840 x 2400 pixel OLED screen and support for up to an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U or Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U processor.

Acer says the Swift edge (SFA16-41) will be available this month in North America, Europe, China, and other markets.

If you’re wondering if Acer had to sacrifice anything in order to keep the weight and thickness down, the answer is… kind of.

The Acer Swift Edge features a 54 Wh battery which Acer says should last for up to 10.5 hours for video playback or 8 hours of web browsing. Real-world usage will likely vary. That’s not horrible, but it would have been nice to see a larger battery in a laptop with a power-hungry 4K AMOLED display.

The display also supports up to 400 nits brightness (or up to 500 nits HDR brightness), and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

Acer’s new premium laptop also features a magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis rather than all-aluminum, which helps reduce the weight while still providing durability.

Other features include support for up to 32GB of dual-channel LPDDR5 RAM (soldered to the mainboard), and up to a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD (user replaceable), WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity, and a 1920 x 1080 pixel webcam.

The laptop has two USB 3.2 Gen 2 x2 Type-C ports with support for speeds up to 20 Gbps as well as support for DisplayPort alt mode (you can connect a monitor) and USB Power Delivery (you can charge the laptop using either port).

Other ports include an HDMI 2.1 port with HDCP support, a 3.5mm audio jack, and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports.

Acer offers four different processor options:

AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U (8-cores, 16-threads, 2.7 GHz base / 4.7 GHz boost, Radeon 680M GPU)

AMD Ryzen 7 6800 (8-cores, 16-threads, 2.7 GHz base / 4.7 GHz boost, Radeon 680M GPU)

AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U (6-cores, 12-threads, 2.9 GHz base / 4.5 GHz boost, Radeon 660M GPU)

AMD Ryzen 5 6600Y (6-cores, 12-threads, 2.9 GHz base / 4.5 GHz boost. Radeon 660M GPU)

Acer says the first model available in the US is a configuration with a Ryzen 7 6800U processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. This Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41-R7SU) configuration is available from Costco starting today for $1500.