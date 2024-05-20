The new Acer Swift 14 AI (SF14-11) is Acer’s first laptop sporting a Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor for all-day battery life, competitive CPU and graphics performance, and an integrated NPU capable of 45 TOPS of AI performance.

Acer says the thin and light Windows 11 laptop will be available in several configurations, including models with Snapdragon X Plus and Snapdragon X Elite processors. The Swift 14 AI is scheduled to hit the streets in July with prices starting at $1100.

The Acer Swift 14 AI will be available with a choice of a 10-core Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus X1P-64-100 processor or a 12-core Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 12-core chip, which is the entry-level model in the Snapdragon X Elite lineup.

Basically the only difference between the two chips is the number of processor cores. Both chips support CPU speeds up to 3.4 GHz, both have Adreno GPUs for up to 3.8 TFLOPS of graphics performance. And both have Qualcomm’s 45 TOPS NPU.

The laptop also features a 14.5 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel IPS LCD touchscreen display with support for refresh rates up to 120 Hz and 100% sRGB color gamut with a 1440p QHD IR camera above the display, featuring a privacy shutter, triple mic support, and support for Windows Hello face recognition and the latest Windows Studio Effects.

The notebook measures 323 x 226 x 16mm (12.7″ x 8.9″ x 0.6″) and weighs 1.68 kg (3.7 pounds), and under the hood you’ll find a 75 Wh battery, up to 32GB of LPDDR5x-8533 memory (soldered to the mainboard) and up to a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD.

Around the sides you’ll find a set of ports that includes two USB Type-C ports with support for DisplayPort Alt Mode and USB charging, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and an HDMI 1.4 port.

Other features include support for WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, stereo speakers with DTS X Audio, and a 180 degree hinge that allows you to fold the screen flat.

