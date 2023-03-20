Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Acer Swift 14 (SF14-71T-74F) is a thin and light notebook with a 14 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel IPS LCD touchscreen display, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and an Intel Core i7-13700H processor with 14 cores and 20 threads.

First announced during CES in January, the laptop is now available from Acer for for $1400.

That puts the laptop squarely in premium territory, but it’s possible that Acer could offer cheaper versions in the future: according to specs the company revealed earlier this year, other Acer Swift 14 (SF14-71T/TA) options include a 1920 x 1200 pixel display, Core i5-13500H processor, and as little as 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The memory is LPDDR5 RAM that’s soldered to the mainboard, and therefore not user upgradeable. But Acer may also offer some models with up to 32GB.

For storage the computer uses a PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD, which should be user upgradeable.

The Swift 14 measures 311 x 213 x 15mm (12.2″ x 8.4″ x 0.6″) and weighs 1.2 kilograms (2.65 pounds) and features two cooling fands and dual heat pipes under the hood.

Other features include a 2560 x 1440 pixel webcam, stereo speakers, a backlit keyboard, two Thunderbolt ports, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a headset jack. The laptop features Intel Killer 1675i wireless with support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.