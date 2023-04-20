The Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) is a 3.75 pound notebook with a 14 inch, 16:10 display, an Intel Core i7-13700H Raptor Lake processor, and support for up to 32GB of LPDDR5-6000 memory.

But what makes it unusual by 14 inch laptop standards is that the Predator Triton 14 is a gaming notebook. It’s available with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, up to a 250 Hz mini LED display, and the laptop features an RGB backlit keyboard. It goes on sale in May for $1,499 and up.

That puts the Predator Triton in direct competition with the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and… that’s about it. There’s not really that much competition in the 14 inch gaming laptop space. But with NVIDIA emphasizing power efficiency improvements in its RTX 40 series mobile graphics, maybe we’ll see more compact gaming laptop sin the future.

Acer isn’t exactly new to this space either. The company is positioning the Predator Triton 14 as a successor to the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE. But the new model brings processor, graphics, and display upgrades, among other things.

The Predator Triton 14 will be available with either 16GB or 32GB of onboard memory (which is not user upgradeable) and 512GB or 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 NVMe solid state storage (which is, thanks to a single-sided M.2 2280 slot).

All models will have an Intel Core i7-13700H processor, but customers will have a choice of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 or RTX 4070 graphics. And there are three display options:

2560 x 1600 pixel Mini LED w/250 Hz refresh rate, up to 600 nits brightness

2560 x 1600 pixel IPS LCD display w/165 Hz refresh rate and up to 500 nits brightness

1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD display w/165 Hz refresh rate and up to 400 nits brightness

All three screens feature 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and response times as quick as 3ms (in “overdrive” mode).

The notebook has a 76 Wh battery, an Intel Killer 1675i wireless card with support for WiFi 6E, and a speaker system with support for DTS X:Ultra audio.

Other features include a cooling system that incorporates liquid metal and a fan for active cooling, and a set of ports that includes Thunderbolt, USB-A, HDMI, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. The laptop also has a fingerprint sensor built into the touchpad.

The Acer Predator Triton 14 measures 313.5 x 227 x 20mm (12.3″ x 8.9″ x 0.8″) and weighs 1.7 kg (3.75 pounds).