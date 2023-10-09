Samsung isn’t the only company with a new budget Android tablet with an 8.7 inch display. Acer recently launched the new Acer One T9-422L tablet for the Indian Market.

Like Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab A9 (and older Galaxy Tab A7 Lite), the Acer One T9 is an inexpensive tablet with an 8.7 inch, 1340 x 800 pixel display. It’s available now in India for ₹12,490 (about $150) and up.

The tablet is powered by a MediaTek MT8768 octa-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor with speeds up to 2 GHz and features built-in support for 4G LTE as well as WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.

The starting price is for a model with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 2MP front-facing webcam, but there’s also a 4GB/64GB model with a 5MP front camera that sells for just a little more.

Both models feature 8MP rear cameras with support for auto-focus, microSD card readers with support for cards up to 1TB, USB-C ports, stereo speakers, and 5,100 mAh batteries. The tablet ships with Android 12.

The Acer One T9 measures 211 x 127 x 9mm (8.3″ x 5″ x 0.4″) and weighs 345 grams (12.2 ounces).

Acer is shipping the tablet with a 3-year-old processor and an Android operating system that’s about 2 years old, so I’m not sure it’s a particular bargain even if you happen to be a customer in India looking for an inexpensive Android tablet with support for 4G LTE. But I suppose it’s noteworthy that Acer is continuing to produce small screen tablets: most of the Android tablets the company offers for the US market have 10 inch or larger screens.

via Phablet.jp and TabletMonkeys

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.