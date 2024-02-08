The Acer Chromebox Mini is a new compact computer from Acer’s business division that’s marketed as a solution for digital signage. But with a 6-watt Intel Jasper Lake processor, support for up to 16GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and support for up to three 4K displays, it could also be used as a general purpose PC.

Acer unveiled the Chromebox Mini earlier this month at the Integrated Systems Europe 2024 event, and the news has been picked up by several European tech news sites, but I haven’t seen any information about pricing yet. The Acer Chromebox Mini should be available in the second quarter of 2024.

According to specs shared by HWUpgrade.it, Acer’s newest ChromeOS desktop measures 161 x 120 x 34mm (6.3″ x 4.7″ x 1.3″) and features a fanless design, which means that there are no moving parts and the computer should be silent while running.

It will be available with dual-core or quad-core processor options based on Intel’s Jasper Lake architecture, which is a few years old at this point but still pretty decent for low-cost, low-power computers like this. Just don’t expect the same level of performance you’d get from a system with an Intel Core-branded processor.

Ports include:

2 x HDMI 1.4b

1 x USB Type-C (with DisplayPort Alt Mode)

5 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

Thanks to its compact size, the computer can be attached to the back of a display or mounted to a wall using an optional VESA bracket.

While the system supports up to 16GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, lower-priced models will also be available with 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage options.

via FanlessTech, ChromebookLive, and HWUpgrade.it

