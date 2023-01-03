Acer’s latest Chromebox is a compact desktop computer with support for up to a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor with Intel vPro technology. The Acer Chromebox CXI5 also features support for WiFi 6E, a 2.5 GbE Ethernet port, and two USB4 Type-C ports with support for 40 Gbps data transfer speeds.

But one of the most unusual things about this Chrome OS mini PC is that it can also be used as an all-in-one computer when purchased as part of the new Acer Add-In-One 24 bundle.

The Add-In-One 24 is basically a 24 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD monitor with a built-in dock for a Chromebox CXI5. Acer says that unlike a typical all-in-one desktop, this system makes it easy to disconnect the mini PC for repairs or replacement… although you could arguably get a very similar benefit by just using a VESA mount to attach the CXI5 or any other mini PC to the back of just about any display.

Acer does add a few bonus features to the Add-In-One though, so it’s not just a display. It also features a 115 degree wide-angle 5MP webcam, dual microphones, and stereo 4-watt speakers for vide conferencing. The display also has a stand that allows you to tilt the screen between -5 and 25 degrees, and there’s optional support for a touch panel.

As for the Chromebox itself, the little computer features:

2 x USB4 Type-C (40 Gbps) ports

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports

2 x HDMI 2.1 ports

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet port

Acer says that the system supports up to four displays if you use both HDMI ports and both USB-C ports at the same time.

The Acer Chromebox CXI5 should be available in North America in the first quarter of 2023 with prices starting at $290 for a model with an Intel Celeron 7305 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. But the system can be configured with up to an Intel Core i7-1270P chip, 16GB of dual-channel DDR4-3200 memory, and a 256GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

Price start at $610 for the Acer Add-In-One 24 display + Chromebox bundle.