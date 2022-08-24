The new Acer Chromebook Vero 514 is a Chrome OS laptop with a 14 inch full HD touchscreen display, a durable design, and up to an Intel Core i7-1255U processor.

It’s also the first Chromebook to join Acer’s Vero line of products that are designed to be a bit more eco-friendly than a typical computer. In this case, that means incorporating recycled (and recyclable) materials into the design.

Acer says the 30% of the material used to make the notebook’s chassis and screen bezel is post-consumer recycled plastic. The keycaps use 50% post-consumer recycled plastic. The glass-like surface of the notebook’s touchpad is made entirely from ocean-bound plastic. And the Acer Chromebook Vero 514 ships in packaging made from 90% recycled paper.

The company says the laptop is also designed to be long-lasting: it’s designed to meet MIL-STD-810H testing for ruggedness and you should be able to drop it from heights of about four feet without causing any damage. If and when it is time to retire the laptop, Acer says the display panel is 99% recyclable.

Acer announced the Chromebook Vero 514 during an Acer Green Day event, where the company also noted that it’s been working with manufacturing partners including Compal and Quanta to reduce use of plastic bags and security tape in pallet packaging to help cut down on unnecessary waste.

Acer says it also plans to shift its own operations to 100% renewable energy by 2035. The company notes that Acer office in 30 countries are already running entirely on renewable energy, but that only represents about 45% of the company’s total energy use.

The efforts of one PC maker to use recycled materials and cut down on materials used in the production process are just a tiny drop in the bucket when it comes to the environmental impact of personal computer manufacturing and distribution. But I suppose Acer is hoping that given the choice between buying a computer that’s a little more eco-friendly than the competition, some customers might pick up a Vero-branded model rather than a different PC with similar specs?

Speaking of specs, here’s a run-down:

Acer Chromebook Vero 514 specs
Display14 inches, 1920 x 1080 pixels
IPS LCD
100% sRGB color gamut
Touch and non-touch options
Corning Gorilla Glass
ProcessorIntel Core i7-1255U
Intel Core i5-1235U
Intel Core i3-1215U
Intel Pentium Gold 8505
RAMUp to 16GB
LPDDR4X
StorageUp to 256GB
PCIe Gen 3 NVMe SSD
Battery & Charging56 Wh
65W USB Type-C power adapter
WirelessWiFi 6E
Ports2 x USB Type-C
1 x USB 3.2 Type-A
1 x HDMI
Audio & videoStereo upward-facing speakers
Dual microphones
HD webcam
SecurityFingerprint reader
Dimensions313 x 224 x 21mm
12.3″ x 8.8″ x 0.8″
Weight1.4 kg
3.1 pounds

The Acer Chromebook Vero 514 will be available in the US starting in October when Best Buy is expected to begin selling a $500 model featuring an Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. Additional configurations should be available later.

Acer says the Chromebook Vero 514 will hit other markets including the Europe, Middle East, and Africa in November with prices starting at 599 Euros.

