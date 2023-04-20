A lot of Chromebooks are cheap laptops with barebones specs. But a handful of models come out each year which are designed for folks that want a semi-premium notebook that just happens to ship with Google’s ChromeOS rather than Windows, macOS, or another desktop operating system.

Case in point: last year’s Acer Chromebook Spin 714 was available with up to an Intel Core i7-1260P processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Now Acer is preparing to launch an updated model that comes with up to a Core i7-1365U processor, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The new Acer Chromebook Spin 714 CP714-2W is coming in May for $700 and up.

The laptop features a 56 Wh battery, an aluminum body, stereo upward-facing speakers with DTS audio, and a QHD webcam that Acer says is it’s first “2K webcam” in a Chromebook.

Thanks to a 360-degree display, you can position the notebook’s 14 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel touchscreen display for use in laptop, tablet, tent, or stand modes. And thee Chromebook Spin 714 also comes with a “quick charging USI stylus” for writing handwritten notes or drawing on the screen.

Despite the fact that this year’s model has a 15-watt U-series processor rather than a 28-watt P-series chip, Acer says the new models “provide up to 10% performance improvement” over the previous-generation.

Processor options include Intel Core i3-1315U, Core i5-1335U, Core i7-1355U, and Core i7-1365U, and Acer says the laptop will be available with 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB of LPDDR4X memory (which is not user upgradeable), and either 128GB of PCIe Gen 3 NVMe solid state storage or 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of faster PCIe Gen 4 storage.

Other features include support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, two Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI port, a backlit keyboard, and optional support for a fingerprint reader.

The laptop measures 313 x 224 x 18mm (12.3″ x 8.8″ x 0.7″) and weighs 1.37 kg (about 3 pounds).