Acer was one of the first PC makers to launch budget laptops powered by AMD’s Mendocino chips, and also among the first to launch Intel Alder Lake-N laptops.
Now Acer is bringing those laptops together under a single name. The new Acer Aspire GO 14 is a budget laptop that comes with a choice of Intel or AMD processor options. Both are scheduled to go on sale in North America this March, with prices starting at $250 for Intel models or $380 for versions with AMD chips.
While it feels kind of unusual to see Intel models with lower price tags than their AMD counterparts, that’s because the entry-level Intel models will ship with an Intel Processor N100 chip, which is a low-cost, low-power, 4-core, 4-thread chip with a 6 watt TDP.
Models with AMD Mendocino chips, meanwhile, have Zen 2 CPU cores and RNDA 2 graphics, and should deliver substantially better performance while still keeping costs relatively low.
All models feature 14 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel displays, support for up to 16GB of LPDDR5 onboard memory and 1TB of PCIe Gen 3 x4 NVMe storage. And all models feature 50 Wh batteries and support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 or better.
|Aspire Go 14 (AG14-31P)
|Aspire Go 14 (AG14-21P)
|Displays
|14 inches
1920 x 1200 pixels
|Processor
|Intel Processor N100
Intel Processor N200
Intel Core i3-N305
|AMD Athlon 7000
AMD Ryzen 7000
|RAM
|Up to 16GB
LPDDR5
Onboard
|Storage
|Up to 1TB
PCIe Gen 3 x4
NVMe
|Wireless
|WiFi 6
BT 5.1 or above
|Ports
|1 x HDMI
1 x USB Type-C
2 x USB 3 Type-A
1 x 3.5mm audio
|Webcam
|720p
|Battery
|50 Wh
|Charging
|65W USB-C
|Dimensions
|320 x 226 x 19mm
12.6″ x 8.9″ x 0.7″
|Weight
|1.49 kg
3.28 pounds
|Starting price
|$250
|$380