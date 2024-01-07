Acer was one of the first PC makers to launch budget laptops powered by AMD’s Mendocino chips, and also among the first to launch Intel Alder Lake-N laptops.

Now Acer is bringing those laptops together under a single name. The new Acer Aspire GO 14 is a budget laptop that comes with a choice of Intel or AMD processor options. Both are scheduled to go on sale in North America this March, with prices starting at $250 for Intel models or $380 for versions with AMD chips.

While it feels kind of unusual to see Intel models with lower price tags than their AMD counterparts, that’s because the entry-level Intel models will ship with an Intel Processor N100 chip, which is a low-cost, low-power, 4-core, 4-thread chip with a 6 watt TDP.

Models with AMD Mendocino chips, meanwhile, have Zen 2 CPU cores and RNDA 2 graphics, and should deliver substantially better performance while still keeping costs relatively low.

All models feature 14 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel displays, support for up to 16GB of LPDDR5 onboard memory and 1TB of PCIe Gen 3 x4 NVMe storage. And all models feature 50 Wh batteries and support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 or better.

Aspire Go 14 (AG14-31P) Aspire Go 14 (AG14-21P) Displays 14 inches

1920 x 1200 pixels Processor Intel Processor N100

Intel Processor N200

Intel Core i3-N305 AMD Athlon 7000

AMD Ryzen 7000 RAM Up to 16GB

LPDDR5

Onboard Storage Up to 1TB

PCIe Gen 3 x4

NVMe Wireless WiFi 6

BT 5.1 or above Ports 1 x HDMI

1 x USB Type-C

2 x USB 3 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio Webcam 720p Battery 50 Wh Charging 65W USB-C Dimensions 320 x 226 x 19mm

12.6″ x 8.9″ x 0.7″ Weight 1.49 kg

3.28 pounds Starting price $250 $380

