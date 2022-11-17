Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The new Acer Aspire 3 (A315-24P-R75B) is a budget laptop with a 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD display, 8GB of RAM, at least 128GB of solid state storage, and a starting price under $400.

It’s also one of the first laptops to hit the market featuring an AMD Mendocino processor. That’s a new line of chips that combine older Zen 2 CPU cores with newer RDNA 2 integrated graphics.

Specifically, Acer’s laptop is available with AMD Ryzen 3 7320U or Ryzen 5 7520U processor options. They’re both 15-watt, 4-core, 8-thread chips with Zen 2 CPU cores and AMD Radeon 610M graphics.

The difference is that the Ryzen 3 7320U processor has 2.4 GHz base and 4.1 GHz boost speeds, while the Ryzen 5 7520U chip’s frequencies range from 2.8 GHz to 4.3 GHz.

Both chips also features AMD Radeon 610M graphics with two GPU cores clocked at 1.9 GHz. While the limited number of GPU cores will probably make this a poor fit for gaming or other tasks that require a high-end GPU, the chip does have enough horsepower to drive up to four displays.

Overall AMD is positioning Mendocino processors as chips that can bring longer-battery life and decent (if not stellar) performance to laptops with price tags starting at around $400… like the new Acer Aspire 3.

In case there was any doubt that Acer is positioning the laptop as a budget device, it ships with Windows 11 Home in S Mode (which offers a stripped-down version of Windows that’s optimized for entry-level hardware). But users can switch to a standard Windows 11 Home installation for free.

The laptop’s other features include support for WiFi 6, stereo speakers, LPDDR5 memory (which is not user upgradeable) and PCIe storage (that is upgradeable). Ports include:

1 x HDMI

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (10 Gbps w/support for video-out and 45W charging)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

The laptop measures 14.3″ x 9.4″ x 0.74″ and weighs just under 4 pounds.