Cloud gaming makes it possible to stream games to just about any device with a decent screen and internet connection since you don’t need a powerful CPU or GPU if a remote server is rendering graphics. But it does help to have a device that’s comfortable to hold and which has decent game controllers.

At least that’s what companies like Logitech and Razer are banking on – they’ve each released Android-powered handheld game consoles designed for cloud gaming in the past year. Now a startup called Abxylute has announced plans to join them… while undercutting those devices on price.

The Logitech G Cloud sells for $300. The Razer Edge will go on sale next week for $399 and up. But

The Abxylute cloud gaming console features a similar design and functionality, but it’s expected to retail for $249. Before it hits that price though, folks will be able to reserve one for $200 during an upcoming crowdfunding campaign… assuming you’ve got the risk tolerance to engage in crowdfunding a product that may or may not actually ship on schedule (or at all).

Abxylute’s device has a 7 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel 60 Hz LCD display, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage plus a microSD card reader. Wondering why this model is so much cheaper than the Logitech or Razer handhelds? It has a much less powerful processor.

While the Razer Edge features a Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 chip (basically a variant of the Snapdragon 888) and the Logitech G Cloud has a Snapdragon 720G processor, the Abxylute handheld is powered by a MediaTek MT8365 processor, also known as the Genio 350.

That’s a pretty basic chip with four 2 GHz ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores, Mali-G52 graphics, and support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1. But if you primarily plan to use the handheld to stream games from NVIDIA GeForce Now, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, or Amazon Luna, then you may not need a more powerful processor.

On the other hand, if you plan to install native Android games or emulators for classic game consoles, then you’re probably better off getting a device with a better chip.

And that’s what’s kind of weird about this emerging category of handheld “cloud gaming consoles.” They’re basically Android tablets with built-in game controllers… and they’re not exactly new.

Chinese device makers like Anbernic, AYN, GPD, Retroid, and Powkiddy have been cranking out similar hardware for years. They just marketed them as retro gaming devices rather than cloud gaming products. Many are smaller and cheaper than the new crop of cloud gaming handhelds. But you can still use them for game streaming, among other things.

What may be most interesting about the new cloud gaming category is that brands with an established presence in Western countries including Logitech and Razer are getting in on the action. But I suppose if you want a model with a similar display and controller layout at a slightly lower price, it’s nice to have another option like the Abxylute handheld. Here’s how it stacks up against the biggest names in the space:

AbxyluteLogitech G CloudRazer Edge
Display7 inches
1920 x 1080 pixels
60 Hz
LTPS LCD		7 inches
1920 x 1080 pixels
60 Hz
IPS LCD		6.8 inches
2400 x 1080 pixels
144 Hz
AMOLED
ProcessorMediaTek MT8365 (Genio 350)
4 x Cortex-A53 cores @ 2 GHz		Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
2 x Cortex-A76 @ 2.3 GHz
6 x Cortex-A55 @ 1.8 GHz		Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1
1 x Cortex-X1 @ 3 GHz
3 x Cortex-78 @ 2.42 GHz
4 x Cortx-A55 @ 1.8 GHz
GraphicsMali-G52Adreno 618Adreno
Memory4GB LPDDR48GB LPDDR5
Storage64GB
microSD card reader		64GB
microSD card reader		128GB UFS 3.1
microSD card reader
WirelessWiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.1		WIFi 5
Bluetooth 5.1		WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
5G & 4G (optional)
Ports1 x USB Type-C
1 x 3.5mm audio		1 x USB Type-C
1 x 3.5mm audio		1 x USB Type-C
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x SIM card slot (cellular models)
Battery5,000 mAh6.000 mAh
23.1 Wh		5,000 mAh
OSAndroid 12Android 11Android 12
Other featuresGyroscope
Ambient light sensor
Vibration motors		Stereo speakers
Dual microphones
6-axis sensor
Ambient light sensor		Stereo speakers
Dual mics
5MP front-facing camera
Dimensions250 x 115 x 30mm257 x 117 x 33mm260 x 85 x 11mm
Weight410 grams463 grams264 grams (tablet)
401 grams (tablet + controller)
Price$200 (crowdfunding)
$250 (retail)		$300$400

