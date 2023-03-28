The Abxylute handheld game console features a 7 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel LTPS LCD display, game controllers including hall effect joysticks and sensors, a gyroscope for motion controls, two vibration motors and stereo speakers.

With a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor and 4GB of RAM, the Abxylute isn’t a particularly powerful device. But that’s because the Android-powered handheld is designed for cloud gaming, so the heavy lifting is handheld by a remote server. And it’s fairly cheap: first unveiled in January, the Abxylute has a list price of $229 and up. But folks who back a Kickstarter campaign for the device can pick one up for as little as $189.

The starting prices are for a model with 32GB of storage, but a 64GB model is available for about $10 more.

Since it ships with Android 12, you could use the Abxylute to play native Android games or use emulators to play classic console titles on the handheld. But it’s really designed for tapping into game streaming services like PlayStation Remote Play, Steam Remote Play, NVIDIA GeForce Now, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate cloud gaming, or Amazon Luna.

The handheld’s display tops out at 60 Hz, so don’t expect high refresh rates. But it does have a 90 Hz touch sampling rate and the screen is an FHD display with 103.4% sRGB color gamut and up to 450 nits brightness.

The Abxylute supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connections, and comes with a semi-custom home screen/game launcher optimized for gaming (I say “semi” because it looks very similar to the user interface for the Logitech G Cloud and the never-released Lenovo Legion Play).

Other features include a 5,200 mAh battery (good for up to 8 hours of run time), a microSD card reader, USB-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack. All of the ports are on the bottom of the 430 gram handheld.

At the heart of the system is a MediaTek Genio 350 (MT8365) processor, which is a 2 GHz quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor with Mali-G52 graphics.

Abxylute hopes to begin shipping the handheld cloud gaming console to backers in May, and while there’s always some risk involved in crowdfunding, the company has already successfully produced a number of working prototypes, which have been sent to YouTubers including The Phawx, ETA Prime, The Retro Tech Dad, and Artform Insights.