The MNT Reform is an unusual laptop that features a modular, repairable, and upgradeable design and an emphasis on open source hardware and software.

When the laptop first began shipping in 2021 it came with an NXP i.MX8M series quad-core processor. But since the processor, memory, and storage are on a removable module, over time MNT began offering additional modules based on the Raspberry Pi CM4 and Banana Pi CM4. And now customers can opt for a new RCORE RK3588 module that’s the most powerful MNT Reform processor module to date.

The new module features is built around a Firefly iCore-3588Q system-on-a-module that’s been mounted to a carrier module that allows it to be used with MNT Reform laptops.

At the heart of the module is a Rockchip RK3588 processor with four ARM Cortex-A76 high-performance CPU cores, four ARM Cortex-A55 efficiency cores, and Mali-G610 graphics.

The new module is available with either 16GB of LPDDR5 memory and 128GB of eMMC storage, or 32GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Up until now, the module that supports the most storage is the LS1028A module, which has 16GB of RAM (and is currently out of stock).

Other features for the new module include:

1 x PCIe 3.0 4-lane support (routed to M.2 slot on the MNT Reform)

1 x PCIe 2.0 1-lane support (routed to mPCIe slot on MNT Reform for optional WiFi card)

2 x USB 3.0 + USB 2.0

1 x Gigabit Ethernet controller (Microchip KSZ9310 PHY)

HDMI 2.0 support

While the module does have some proprietary binaries in the firmware for the GPU and memory, MNT notes that there’s “solid Linux and Mesa mainline support thanks to the work of Collabora,” and MNT will offer a Debian-based system image that’s compatible with the new RCORE RK3588 module.

The module should also be compatible with the MNT Pocket Reform, a modular mini-laptop with a 7 inch display that’s set to begin shipping to backers of a crowdfunding campaign this month.

Now for the less exciting news: like most of MNT’s hardware, this is a product aimed at open source enthusiasts, not the general public. So it’s not surprising to see that it’s an expensive product that’s available in limited quantities.

Prices for the MNT Reform RCORE RK3588 module start at €500 ($532) for a 16GB/128GB module, while a 32GB/256GB version will set you back €750 ($798).

That’s the price if you’re just buying the module though. The price is a little more reasonable if you’re ordering a fully configured MNT Reform Laptop. Prices start at €1400 ($1490) for a model with an RK3588 processor and 16GB of RAM or €1600 ($1703) for a 32GB/256GB version.

That marks a fairly modest premium over the €1200 ($1277) price of a MNT Reform with an Amlogic A311D processor and 4GB of RAM.

MNT says production of the first batch of RCORE RK3588 modules is set to begin on April 15, 2024 and the first units will begin shipping to customers shortly after that time.

via MNT April update, MNT Community, and MNT Source Code

