The Amazon Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 10 Plus are still the most powerful tablets in Amazon’s lineup. But the most recent models were released in 2021, so it’s about time for a refresh. And it looks like one could be coming soon.

A new device that sure looks like an Amazon Fire tablet just showed up at the FCC website. And while the FCC documents don’t call the tablet by name, I’d be surprised if this were anything other than a 13th-gen Amazon Fire HD 10.

Here’s the evidence: the FCC documents were filed by a company called Abyssal Plain LLC, which is the same shell company that Amazon used to file for the 2021 Amazon Fire HD 10 and another tablet last year that probably turned out to be the 2022 Fire 7 or Fire HD 8 (I actually think it might be the latter, since the FCC ID on my Fire 7 doesn’t match).

The FCC ID for the new device is 2AWRO-8432, which is also suspiciously similar to the ID for the 2021 Fire HD 10 (2AWRO-8762) and last year’s listing (2AWRO-8768).

And since Amazon already refreshed its 7 and 8 inch tablets in 2022, it seems like a safe bet that Amazon’s 10 inch tablets are next in line for an update… although I suppose it’s also possible that the company could introduce a new device with a different screen size and/or different features.

Unfortunately about all the FCC documents tell us are that the new device supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth LE, has a microSD card reader, headphone jack (and support for Bluetooth audio), and uses a USB port for charging.

There’s no word on the screen size or resolution, processor, storage, memory, or cameras. And, of course, there’s no information about the price or release date.

That lack of support for WiFi 6 or WiFi 7 suggests that Amazon is still positioning its tablets as budget devices, so don’t expect a huge spec bump with this year’s model.