Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Chip and device makers have been building WiFi 7 support into their hardware for almost two years… but up until recently they’ve been relying on a draft standard.

Now WiFi 7 is officially here. The Wi-Fi Alliance has announced that it’s now certifying devices that make use of the latest wireless standard, starting with smartphones, PCs, tablets, and access points.

In the future, we could see WiFi 7 baked into more hardware including VR and augmented reality headsets, cable boxes, and other in-home hardware.

So what’s new in WiFi 7?

Among other things, the WiFi alliance says to expect increased speed and throughput thanks to:

320 MHz channel width (twice as wide as the widest WiFi 6E channels, but only in countries where 6 GHz bands are supported)

(twice as wide as the widest WiFi 6E channels, but only in countries where 6 GHz bands are supported) Multi-Link Operation enables data to be simultaneously sent and received over multiple links

enables data to be simultaneously sent and received over multiple links 4K QAM (Quadrature Amplitude Modulation) which offers 20% higher transmission rates than 1024-QAM (WiFi 6)

The alliance is also promising efficiency improvements and overall better support for high-speed, low-latency, multi-device connectivity. That should pave the way for connecting more devices to your network at once for things like VR multi-player gaming… or just letting more people in a location make Zoom calls at once.

Hopefully now that WiFi 7 is official, prices for WiFi 7 hardware will begin to fall. While TP-Link does already offer a WiFi 7 router that sells for as little as $249, most of the other models available so far are high-end systems that cost $700 or more.

press release

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.