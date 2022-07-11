AAEON has been selling a line of Intel-powered single-board computers with under the UP brand since 2015, and the company’s newest model has… a kind of old processor. But the UP 4000 is still a small, versatile computer that looks like a Raspberry PI, but which supports a range of operating systems including Windows 10 and Linux.

The UP 4000 is available for pre-order now for $116 and up and it’s expected to begin shipping in August, 2022.

Like a Raspberry Pi Model B, the little computer is about the size of a credit card, but features features just about everything you need from a PC except the display, mouse, and keyboard.

AAEON offers models with up to 8GB of LPDDR4-2400 memory and up to 64GB of eMMC storage, and the system is available with three processor options:

Intel Celeron N3350 : 2-cores, 2-threads, 1.1 GHz base / 2.4 GHz burst, 6W TDP, Intel HD 500 graphics

: 2-cores, 2-threads, 1.1 GHz base / 2.4 GHz burst, 6W TDP, Intel HD 500 graphics Intel Pentium N4200 : 4-cores, 4-thread, 1.1 GHz base / 2.5 GHz burst / 6W TDP, Intel HD 505 graphics

: 4-cores, 4-thread, 1.1 GHz base / 2.5 GHz burst / 6W TDP, Intel HD 505 graphics Intel Atom x7-E3950: 4-cores, 4-threads, 1.6 GHz base / 2 GHz burst, 12W TDP, Intel HD 505 graphics

Those chips are all based on Intel’s Apollo Lake architecture, which was launched in 2016 as a solution for cost and energy-efficient processors, and which is a few generations old at this point, having been followed by Gemini Lake, Gemini Lake Refresh, and most recently Jasper Lake architecture.

So don’t expect the UP 4000 to be a speed demon. It scores higher than a Raspberry Pi 4 in Geekbench single-core performance, but lower in multi-core performance. And because of the aging processor, it doesn’t meet the minimum system requirements for Windows 11.

But since Apollo Lake chips are based on x86 architecture, there’s support for a wide variety of operating systems including Windows 10 Home, Pro or IoT, most GNU/Linux distributions of BSD-based operating systems, and more.

The input/output options also look pretty versatile, including:

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (with DisplayPort 1.2 support)

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x HDMI 1.4b

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

The UP 4000 also has a 12V power input, a 40-pin GPIO header, a 6-pin wafer for audio input and output, a real-time clock, and support for an optional upcoming carrier board that add M.2 connectors for storage, cellular connectivity, or other add-ons.

The board measures 85.6 x 56.5mm (3.37″ x 2.22″) and list prices range from $129 for a model with a Celeron processor, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage to $259 for an 8GB/64GB model with a Pentium processor. But all models are on sale for 10% off for customers who pre-order by July 15, 2022.

