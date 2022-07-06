The System76 Lemur Pro is a thin and light Linux laptop with a 14 inch full HD display a 73 Wh battery, and support for up to 40GB of RAM. It also now comes with a choice of 12th-gen Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor options.

System76 is selling the new Lemur Pro for $1149 and up.

That starting price will get you a compact notebook with an Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core, 12-thread processor, a 240GB SSD and 8GB of DDR4-3200 single-channel RAM. But upgrade options include:

Core i7-1255U processor

16GB to 40GB of dual-channel DDR4-3200 RAM (8GB + 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB)

Up to 4TB storage (2 x M.2 slots with support for up to 1 PCIe Gen 4 SSD and 1 PCIe Gen 3 SSD)

That said, $1149 is a lot to ask for a notebook with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 240GB of storage and it only gets more expensive if you start piling upgrades into your cart. But it’s probably worth keeping in mind that System76 is a relatively small company focused on Linux devices. Buying a computer from System76 means that not only are you getting hardware that’s designed to work with Linux, but you’re also supporting a company focused on free and open source products.

System76 offers the notebook with a choice of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS software pre-installed or the company’s own Ubuntu-based operating system called Pop!_OS.

It’s not like there aren’t other options though. The HP Dev One laptop, for example, is a notebook that also ships with Pop!_OS, and HP charges $1099 for a model with a 14 inch FHD display, an AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. HP’s laptop is a bit heavier, at 3.24 pounds though, despite having a lower-capacity 53 Wh battery.

As for System76’s Lemur Pro, the laptop’s other specs include a 1920 x 1080 pixel matte non-touch LCD display, a backlit keyboard (with a US QWERTY layout), support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5, stereo speakers, and a 1080p webcam and it comes with a 65W power adapter. Ports include:

1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI

1 x microSD card reader

The System76 Lemur Pro measures 322 x 217 x 16.5mm (12.68″ x 8.54″ x 0.65″) and weighs 1.15 kg (2.54 pounds).

