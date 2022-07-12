Spanish PC maker Slimbook’s latest Linux-friendly laptop is a thin and light model that packs a lot of horsepower into a compact chassis. The new Slimbook Executive comes with a choice of 14 or 16 inch high-resolution, 90 Hz displays and both models are powered by a 45-watt Intel Core i7-12700H processor. The larger model also features NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti discrete graphics.

The Slimbook Executive is available now for 1299 (about $1310) and up.

The laptop supports up to 64GB of RAM, has a 1080p webcam with IR support for face recognition, and supports up to three external displays thanks to an HDMI 2.0 port and two USB-C ports with support for DisplayPort 1.4 output (one is a Thunderbolt port and the other is a USB 3.2 port).

Slimbook’s 16 inch model also has two PCIe x4 slots for up to 4TB of NVMe solid state storage, while the 14 inch model has just one slot for up to 2TB of storage. But there’s a good reason for that: the company says skipping that second slot allows the smaller model to have a bigger battery, with a capacity of 99 Wh.

Like all of Slimbook’s laptops, the new Slimbook Executive can be configured with a wide range of Linux distros including Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, Elementary OS, Linux Mint, OpenSUSE, Manjaro, Pop!_OS, and KDE Neon.

One feature these notebooks don’t have is an Ethernet jack. While there’s support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, you’ll need a USB adapter if you want to connect to wired networks.

Slimbook Executive Display 14 inches

2880 x 1800 pixel LPTS

90 Hz

400 nits 16 inch

2560 x 1600 pixel LTPS

90 Hz

400 nits Processor Intel Core i7-12700H

14-cores / 20 threads

Up to 4.7 GHz

45W processor base power Graphics Intel Iris Xe NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti RAM Up to 64GB

DDR4-3200

Dual channel

2 x SODIMM slots Storage Up to 2TB

NVMe SSD

1 x PCIe x4 slot Up to 4TB

NVMe SSD

2 x PCIe x4 slots Ports 1 x Thunderbolt 4 (DisplayPort 1.4 & 90W power delivery)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DisplayPort 1.4)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x 3.5mm audio Wireless Intel AX200

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2 Battery 99 Wh 82 Wh Webcam 1080p webcam

IR camera Audio 2 x 2W speakers

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

2 x microphones Dimensions 308.8 x 215 x 15mm

12.2″ x 8.5″ x 0.6″ 355 x 245 x 20mm

14″ x 9.6″ x 0.8″ Weight 1.25 kg

2.76 pounds 1.5 kg

3.3 pounds Starting Price €1299 €1,599

