Spanish PC maker Slimbook’s latest Linux-friendly laptop is a thin and light model that packs a lot of horsepower into a compact chassis. The new Slimbook Executive comes with a choice of 14 or 16 inch high-resolution, 90 Hz displays and both models are powered by a 45-watt Intel Core i7-12700H processor. The larger model also features NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti discrete graphics.
The Slimbook Executive is available now for 1299 (about $1310) and up.
The laptop supports up to 64GB of RAM, has a 1080p webcam with IR support for face recognition, and supports up to three external displays thanks to an HDMI 2.0 port and two USB-C ports with support for DisplayPort 1.4 output (one is a Thunderbolt port and the other is a USB 3.2 port).
Slimbook’s 16 inch model also has two PCIe x4 slots for up to 4TB of NVMe solid state storage, while the 14 inch model has just one slot for up to 2TB of storage. But there’s a good reason for that: the company says skipping that second slot allows the smaller model to have a bigger battery, with a capacity of 99 Wh.
Like all of Slimbook’s laptops, the new Slimbook Executive can be configured with a wide range of Linux distros including Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, Elementary OS, Linux Mint, OpenSUSE, Manjaro, Pop!_OS, and KDE Neon.
One feature these notebooks don’t have is an Ethernet jack. While there’s support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, you’ll need a USB adapter if you want to connect to wired networks.
|Slimbook Executive
|Display
|14 inches
2880 x 1800 pixel LPTS
90 Hz
400 nits
|16 inch
2560 x 1600 pixel LTPS
90 Hz
400 nits
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-12700H
14-cores / 20 threads
Up to 4.7 GHz
45W processor base power
|Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
|RAM
|Up to 64GB
DDR4-3200
Dual channel
2 x SODIMM slots
|Storage
|Up to 2TB
NVMe SSD
1 x PCIe x4 slot
|Up to 4TB
NVMe SSD
2 x PCIe x4 slots
|Ports
|1 x Thunderbolt 4 (DisplayPort 1.4 & 90W power delivery)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DisplayPort 1.4)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.0
1 x 3.5mm audio
|Wireless
|Intel AX200
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
|Battery
|99 Wh
|82 Wh
|Webcam
|1080p webcam
IR camera
|Audio
|2 x 2W speakers
1 x 3.5mm audio jack
2 x microphones
|Dimensions
|308.8 x 215 x 15mm
12.2″ x 8.5″ x 0.6″
|355 x 245 x 20mm
14″ x 9.6″ x 0.8″
|Weight
|1.25 kg
2.76 pounds
|1.5 kg
3.3 pounds
|Starting Price
|€1299
|€1,599
via @SlimbookES