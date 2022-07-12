Spanish PC maker Slimbook’s latest Linux-friendly laptop is a thin and light model that packs a lot of horsepower into a compact chassis. The new Slimbook Executive comes with a choice of 14 or 16 inch high-resolution, 90 Hz displays and both models are powered by a 45-watt Intel Core i7-12700H processor. The larger model also features NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti discrete graphics.

The Slimbook Executive is available now for 1299 (about $1310) and up.

The laptop supports up to 64GB of RAM, has a 1080p webcam with IR support for face recognition, and supports up to three external displays thanks to an HDMI 2.0 port and two USB-C ports with support for DisplayPort 1.4 output (one is a Thunderbolt port and the other is a USB 3.2 port).

Slimbook’s 16 inch model also has two PCIe x4 slots for up to 4TB of NVMe solid state storage, while the 14 inch model has just one slot for up to 2TB of storage. But there’s a good reason for that: the company says skipping that second slot allows the smaller model to have a bigger battery, with a capacity of 99 Wh.

Like all of Slimbook’s laptops, the new Slimbook Executive can be configured with a wide range of Linux distros including Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, Elementary OS, Linux Mint, OpenSUSE, Manjaro, Pop!_OS, and KDE Neon.

One feature these notebooks don’t have is an Ethernet jack. While there’s support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, you’ll need a USB adapter if you want to connect to wired networks.

Slimbook Executive
Display14 inches
2880 x 1800 pixel LPTS
90 Hz
400 nits		16 inch
2560 x 1600 pixel LTPS
90 Hz
400 nits
ProcessorIntel Core i7-12700H
14-cores /  20 threads
Up to 4.7 GHz
45W processor base power
GraphicsIntel Iris XeNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
RAMUp to 64GB
DDR4-3200
Dual channel
2 x SODIMM slots
StorageUp to 2TB
NVMe SSD
1 x PCIe x4 slot		Up to 4TB
NVMe SSD
2 x PCIe x4 slots
Ports1 x Thunderbolt 4 (DisplayPort 1.4 & 90W power delivery)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DisplayPort 1.4)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.0
1 x 3.5mm audio
WirelessIntel AX200
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
Battery99 Wh82 Wh
Webcam1080p webcam
IR camera
Audio2 x 2W speakers
1 x 3.5mm audio jack
2 x microphones
Dimensions308.8 x 215 x 15mm
12.2″ x 8.5″ x 0.6″		355 x 245 x 20mm
14″ x 9.6″ x 0.8″
Weight1.25 kg
2.76 pounds		1.5 kg
3.3 pounds
Starting Price€1299€1,599

via @SlimbookES

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.