Small form-factor PC maker Shuttle’s latest compact desktop computer measures about 9.8″ x 7.9″ x 3.7″ and has an internal volume of 4.7 liters, making it a bit bigger than some mini PCs, but still smaller than a (large) stack of A4 paper. And the new Shuttle XPC Slim XH510G2 stands out due to its versatility.

Inside that compact case you’ll find a motherboard with an LGA1200 socket with support for up to a 65 watt 10th or 11th-gen Intel Core processor, a PCIe 4.0 x16 slot for dual-slot discrete graphics cards or other expansion cards, and room for up to three storage devices and plenty of RAM.

Since the XPC Slim XH510G2 is smaller than a typical desktop tower PC, Shuttle notes that dual-slot graphics cards can only measure up to 205 x 120 x 45mm (8″ x 4.7″ x 1.8″) and will need their own power supply – the computer can be used with a secondary, external power supply.

The computer also has a PCIe 3.0 x1 slot, support for up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 RAM (thanks to two SODIMM slots), and multiple storage options thanks to:

  • 1 x M.2 2280 slot for a NVMe SSD
  • 1 x M.2 2280 slot for a SATA SSD
  • 1 x 2.5″ bay for hard drive or SSD

There’s also an M.2 2230 slot that’s designed for a WLAN module, but which could also theoretically be used for additional storage.

The computer has four USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, four USB 2.0 ports, DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0a ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and mic and headphone jacks.

Shuttle says barebones models of the XPC XH510G2 will sell for around EUR 314 (about $315).

