The Sega Genesis Mini 2 is a game console with a classic design… but smaller. It looks like a scale replica of the original Sega Genesis system that was released in the late 1980s, but while the original console was designed to play games stored on cartridges, the Genesis Mini 2 comes with 50 classic games pre-installed.

Sega says the Genesis Mini 2 will be available in North America starting October 27th, and it’s up for pre-order now for $104 from Amazon.

Note that the price tag doesn’t include shipping – at the moment Amazon is showing a $22 fee which presumably helps cover the cost of shipping the console from Japan. It’s possible that this price could change by the time the Genesis Mini 2 is actually ready to release though.

As the name suggests, this isn’t the first time Sega has launched a retro console designed to play Genesis games. The first model came in 2019 and shipped with 40 games pre-installed.

The 2nd-gen model is even smaller, has a different set of games, and comes with more games including a few Sega CD titles.

Sega first unveiled it was working on the Genesis Mini 2 last month, when the company revealed a Japanese version known as the Sega Mega Drive Mini 2.

According to the Amazon product page, the Genesis Mini 2 measures just 4.7″ x 4.6″ x 1.3″ and comes with a single wired controller with six action buttons and a D-Pad, a USB power adapter, and an HDMI cable. It supports 720p and 480p video output and supports games including:

Sonic CD

Shining Force CD

Slilpheed CD

Mansion of Hidden Souls CD

Night Striker CD

Ninja Warrios CD

After Burner II

Outrun

Outrunners

Virtua Racing

Super Hang-on

Sonic 3D Blast

Shining in the Darkness

VectorMan 2

The Ooze

Bonanza Bros

Alien Soldier

Rainbow Islands Extra

Splatterhouse 2

Rolling Thunder 2

Lightening Force

Fantasy Zone

Star Mobile

