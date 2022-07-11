Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The latest Red Magic gaming phones from Chinese device maker Nubia are stuffed to the gills with premium specs. The new Red Magic 7S and Red Magic 7S Pro feature 6.8 inch HD+ AMOLED displays with high screen refresh rates and touch sampling rates, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processors, support for lots of RAM and storage, and a cooling system that includes a fan.

The phones are up for pre-order now in China, and the Red Magic 7S Pro is set to go on sale worldwide in August.

A few things help that model earn the Pro in its name, including an under-display camera, enhanced cooling, a larger battery, faster charging, and support for a little more memory and storage if you opt for the highest-end configurations.

But honestly, both versions of the phone have features that are hard not to describe as overkill. Nubia ships both models with a 165 watt GaN tech fast charger, for example, even though the Red Magic 7S “only” supports 120W fast charging and the 7S Pro tops out at 135W charging.

The Red Magic 7S has a 165 Hz display with a 720 Hz touch sampling rate, while the Pro model has a 120 Hz screen with a 960 Hz touch sampling rate.

And the Red Magic 7S supports up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, while the Red Magic 7S Pro is available with up to 18GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Here are some more key specs:

Red Magic 7S Pro Red Magic 7S Display 6.8 inches

2400 x 1080 pixels

AMOLED

120 Hz refresh rate

960 Hz touch sampling rate

10-bit color depth

Under-display camera

600 nits max brightness 6.8 inches

2400 x 1080 pixels

AMOLED

165 Hz refresh rate

720 Hz touch sampling rate

10-bit color depth

700 nits max brightness Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM 12GB / 16GB / 18GB

LPDDR5 8GB / 12GB / 16GB

LPDDR5 Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB

UFS 3.1 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

UFS 3.1 Cooling 1. High-speed centrifugal fan (new shark fin eddy current channel), the air volume and air pressure are increased by 6%, and the noise reduction is 2dB

2. VC liquid cooling heat sink

3. Warhead alloy canyon cooling air duct (adjustment of the position of the air inlet)

4. High thermal conductivity gel

5 .Super flexible and high thermal conductivity rare earth

6. Graphene composite phase change material

7. Superconducting copper foil

8. Deuterium front metal heat sink

9. Aviation aluminum middle frame

10. Composite graphene 1. High-speed centrifugal fan

2. Graphene energy storage composite material

3. Ultra-soft and high thermal conductivity rare earth

4. Metal canyon cooling air duct

5. Aerospace-grade phase change cooling material

6. VC liquid cooling heat sink

7. High thermal conductivity gel

8. Composite graphene

9. Aero-thermodynamic aerospace aluminum middle frame Cameras 64MP primary

8MP ultra-wide

2MP macro

16MP front (under-display) 64MP primary

8MP ultra-wide

2MP macro

8MP front RGB lighting Breathing light strip

Logo light Breathing light strip

Logo light Audio Stereo speakers

3.5mm headphone jack

DTS Ultra X sound

Snapdragon sound Stereo speakers

3.5mm headphone jack

DTS sound

Snapdragon sound Battery 5,000 mAh 4,500 mAh Charging 135W support

165W GaN charger 120W support

165W GaN charger Wireless WiFi 6

BT 5.2

5G WiFi 6

BT 5.2

5G Ports USB Type-C

3.5mm audio USB Type-C

3.5mm audio Other 520 Hz dual shoulder buttons

Dual X-axis linear motor vibration N/A Dimensions 166.27 x 77.1 x 9.98mm 170.57 x 78.33 x 9.5mm Weight 235 grams 215 grams

The company will announce global launch details for the Red Magic 7S Pro on July 26th and begin taking pre-orders August 2nd, and offer it generally starting August 9, 2022.

While international pricing hasn’t been announced yet, the company is selling the entry-level Red Magic 7S with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for about $600 in China, while the Red Magic 7S Pro starts at about $775 for a 12GB/256GB model. I’d expect international pricing to be at least a little higher than that.