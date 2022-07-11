Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The latest Red Magic gaming phones from Chinese device maker Nubia are stuffed to the gills with premium specs. The new Red Magic 7S and Red Magic 7S Pro feature 6.8 inch HD+ AMOLED displays with high screen refresh rates and touch sampling rates, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processors, support for lots of RAM and storage, and a cooling system that includes a fan.

The phones are up for pre-order now in China, and the Red Magic 7S Pro is set to go on sale worldwide in August.

A few things help that model earn the Pro in its name, including an under-display camera, enhanced cooling, a larger battery, faster charging, and support for a little more memory and storage if you opt for the highest-end configurations.

But honestly, both versions of the phone have features that are hard not to describe as overkill. Nubia ships both models with a 165 watt GaN tech fast charger, for example, even though the Red Magic 7S “only” supports 120W fast charging and the 7S Pro tops out at 135W charging.

The Red Magic 7S has a 165 Hz display with a 720 Hz touch sampling rate, while the Pro model has a 120 Hz screen with a 960 Hz touch sampling rate.

And the Red Magic 7S supports up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, while the Red Magic 7S Pro is available with up to 18GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Here are some more key specs:

Red Magic 7S ProRed Magic 7S
Display6.8 inches
2400 x 1080 pixels
AMOLED
120 Hz refresh rate
960 Hz touch sampling rate
10-bit color depth
Under-display camera
600 nits max brightness		6.8 inches
2400 x 1080 pixels
AMOLED
165 Hz refresh rate
720 Hz touch sampling rate
10-bit color depth
700 nits max brightness
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
RAM12GB / 16GB / 18GB
LPDDR5		8GB / 12GB / 16GB
LPDDR5
Storage128GB / 256GB / 512GB
UFS 3.1		256GB / 512GB / 1TB
UFS 3.1
Cooling1. High-speed centrifugal fan (new shark fin eddy current channel), the air volume and air pressure are increased by 6%, and the noise reduction is 2dB
2. VC liquid cooling heat sink
3. Warhead alloy canyon cooling air duct (adjustment of the position of the air inlet)
4. High thermal conductivity gel
5 .Super flexible and high thermal conductivity rare earth
6. Graphene composite phase change material
7. Superconducting copper foil
8. Deuterium front metal heat sink
9. Aviation aluminum middle frame
10. Composite graphene		1. High-speed centrifugal fan
2. Graphene energy storage composite material
3. Ultra-soft and high thermal conductivity rare earth
4. Metal canyon cooling air duct
5. Aerospace-grade phase change cooling material
6. VC liquid cooling heat sink
7. High thermal conductivity gel
8. Composite graphene
9. Aero-thermodynamic aerospace aluminum middle frame
Cameras64MP primary
8MP ultra-wide
2MP macro
16MP front (under-display)		64MP primary
8MP ultra-wide
2MP macro
8MP front
RGB lightingBreathing light strip
Logo light		Breathing light strip
Logo light
AudioStereo speakers
3.5mm headphone jack
DTS Ultra X sound
Snapdragon sound		Stereo speakers
3.5mm headphone jack
DTS sound
Snapdragon sound
Battery5,000 mAh4,500 mAh
Charging135W support
165W GaN charger		120W support
165W GaN charger
WirelessWiFi 6
BT 5.2
5G		WiFi 6
BT 5.2
5G
PortsUSB Type-C
3.5mm audio		USB Type-C
3.5mm audio
Other520 Hz dual shoulder buttons
Dual X-axis linear motor vibration		N/A
Dimensions166.27 x 77.1 x 9.98mm170.57 x 78.33 x 9.5mm
Weight235 grams215 grams

The company will announce global launch details for the Red Magic 7S Pro on July 26th and begin taking pre-orders August 2nd, and offer it generally starting August 9, 2022.

While international pricing hasn’t been announced yet, the company is selling the entry-level Red Magic 7S with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for about $600 in China, while the Red Magic 7S Pro starts at about $775 for a 12GB/256GB model. I’d expect international pricing to be at least a little higher than that.

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.