Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

As Amazon Prime Day grinds on, some of the best deals are out of stock (you missed your chance to pick up a Google Pixel 6 smartphone for $499 or a 50″ Amazon Fire TV for $100). But if you’re in the market for a tiny PC, we’ve got you covered.

Some tiny models like the palm-sized GMK NucBox 5 are on sale for under $200, while larger, higher-performance systems like the MINISOFORUM EliteMini HX90 will cost you a bit more, but prices are still marked down quiet a bit.

GMK NucBox5 for $177

Here are some of the best Prime Day mini PC deals I could find.

Mini PCs under $200

Mele Quieter3 for $208 and up

Mini PCs under $400

MINISFORUM EliteMini HX90 for $616 and up

Mini PCs for $400 and up

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.