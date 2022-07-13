Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
As Amazon Prime Day grinds on, some of the best deals are out of stock (you missed your chance to pick up a Google Pixel 6 smartphone for $499 or a 50″ Amazon Fire TV for $100). But if you’re in the market for a tiny PC, we’ve got you covered.
Some tiny models like the palm-sized GMK NucBox 5 are on sale for under $200, while larger, higher-performance systems like the MINISOFORUM EliteMini HX90 will cost you a bit more, but prices are still marked down quiet a bit.
Here are some of the best Prime Day mini PC deals I could find.
Mini PCs under $200
- Chuwi LarkBox Pro 2.4″ mini PC w/Celeron J4125/6GB/128GB for $143
- GMK NucBox 2.4″ mini PC w/Celeron J4125/8GB/128GB for $149 (clip coupon)
- GMK NucBox 5 2.8″ mini PC w/Celeron N5105/8GB/256GB for $177
- AeroFara Aero 2 Pro mini PC w/Celeron N5105/8GB/256GB for $199
- Beelink Mini S w/Celeron N5095/8GB/256GB for $199
Mini PCs under $400
- Trigkey mini PC w/Celeron N5095/8GB/256GB for $207
- Mele Quieter3Q fanless pocket-sized PC w/Celeron N5105/8GB/128GB for $208
- Mele Quieter3Q fanless pocket-sized mini PC w/Celeron N5105/8GB/256GB for $223
- Mele PCG35 mini PC w/Celeron N510/8GB/128GB for $224
- Trigkey mini PC w/Celeron N5095/16GB/512GB for $263
Mini PCs for $400 and up
- MINISFORUM DeskMini TH50 w/Core i5-113200H/16GB/512GB for $408
- Beelink SER4 w/Ryzen 7 4800U/16GB/500GB for $479
- Intel NUC 11 barebones mini PC w/w/Core i7-1165G7 for $600
- MINISFORUM EliteMini HX90 w/Ryzen 9 5900HX/16GB/512GB for $616
- MINISFORUM EliteMini HX90 w/Ryzen 9 5900HX/32GB/512GB for $688
- Beelink GTR5 w/Ryzen 9 5900HX/32GB/500GB for $719