The Nothing Phone (1) is the first smartphone from the new company founded by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei. Nothing has generated a lot of buzz for the phone in recent months, but now that the company has officially launched the phone we finally have a full picture of what to expect.

It’s basically a phone that combines a mix of mid-range and premium specs, a splash of custom software, and a truly unusual design that includes a transparent back cover and a series of LED light strips that allow you to customize notifications and other visual alerts. The Nothing Phone (1) goes on sale July 21st with prices starting at £399 in the UK. but if you’re in the US or Canada you’re out of luck. Nothing lives up to its name in those countries, with no plans to offer this phone in North America.

The move is a little disappointing, but it also makes sense for a startup. Most smartphone customers in the US and Canada purchase phones from wireless carriers, which means that phone makers who want to sell large numbers of their products need to develop relationships with those carriers… something that can be tricky for a young company to do.

And since the phone isn’t going to be sold in North America, Nothing hasn’t equipped it with support for cellular network bands in the US and Canada, so even if you were to import a phone, it’d have pretty lousy wireless reception.

Anyway, the phone itself, it features a flexible AMOLED display that Pei says costs more than a regular display, but which allows for symmetrical bezels because of the way the screen bends inside the phone. The Nothing Phone (1) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor.

The phone ships with Android 12 and a custom user interface called Nothing OS, and the company is promising three years of major android updates.

It will be available in select markets starting July 21, 2022 and here’s an overview of some key specs:

Nothing Phone (1) specs Display 6.55 inches

2400 x 1800 pixels

Flexible AMOLED (flat)

120 Hz

1200 nits peak brightness

HDR10+ Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ RAM 8GB / 12GB Storage 128GB / 256GB Cameras 50MP Sony IMX766 (rear, primary)

50MP Sony IMX471 (rear, ultrawide 114 degrees)

16MP Samsung JN1 (front) Battery 4,500 mAh Charging 33W (wired)

15W (wireless)

5W (reverse wireless)

Charger sold separately Special features Programmable LED light strips on the back

In-display fingerprint sensor

IP53 dust & water resistance Dimensions 159.2 x 75.8 x 8.3mm Weight 193.5 grams Price 8GB / 128GB for £399 (July 21)

8GB / 256GB for £449 (July 21)

12GB / 256GB for £499 (coming later)