HMD Global is best known for reviving the Nokia smartphone (and dumb phone) brands, but last year the company launched its first Android tablet. And now the company is following that model up with a new tablet that’s smaller and cheaper.

The new Nokia T10 is an 8 inch tablet that ships with Android 12, should receive at least two major OS updates and three years of monthly security updates, and sells for £129 (~$159) and up if you opt for a WiFi-only model. But HMD also plans to offer a version with support for 4G LTE networks.

The tablet is powered by a Unisoc T606 processor, which is an 8-core chip with two ARM Cortex-A75 CPU cores and six Cortex-A55 cores paired with Mali-G57 graphics.

Entry-level models have just 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, but higher-priced configurations should be available with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There’s also a microSD card reader with support for cards up to 512GB.

The Nokia T10 has a 1280 x 800 pixel display, a 5,250 mAh battery, a USB 2.0 Type-C port with support for 10W charging, a 3.5mm headphone jack, support for WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS, stereo speakers, an 8MP rear camera, and a 2MP front-facing camera.

With an IPX2 water resistance rating, the tablet should be able to survive light splashes, but you’re not going to want to drop it in the sink. The tablet has a polycarbonate body that measures 208 x 123 x 9mm (8.2″ x 4.9″ x 0.4″) and weighs 375 grams (13 ounces).

HMD will begin selling the Nokia T10 tablet in August, 2022.

