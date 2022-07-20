Mobile Pixels has been making portable displays including models designed to give your laptop a second (or third) screen for a few years. Now the company is taking aim at the desktop display market.

The new Geminos dual-screen display is a set of two 24 inch screens stacked one atop the other, with a hinge in the middle that allows you to adjust the position of the screens both vertically and horizontally (the bottom screen slides forward). Geminos is up for pre-order through a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign and the company hopes to begin shipping units to backers in October, 2022.

Super Early Bird pricing starts at just $499, but after those rewards sell out backers will have to spend $699 to reserve a Geminos system. That’s still $300 off the eventual retail price of $999 though.

What you get for that money is an adjustable dual-screen display that features two stacked displays designed so that the bottom screen pushes forward toward you as you slide the top monitor downward along the display stand arm. Or you can push the top screen upward, the bottom display slides back so that the two displays sit flush with one another.

Each of the two screens is a 24 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display with a 60 Hz refresh rate and support for up to 250 nits brightness. The whole thing measures 20″ x 22″ and weighs 20 pounds, so while you can also fold the Geminos flat for storage or transportation, it’s probably a bit too bulky to consider mobile.

In addition to the displays, Geminos includes an angle-adjustable 1080p webcam integrated with the top display, stereo speakers, and a USB hub in the base with HDMI, Ethernet, and USB ports, SD and microSD card readers, a 3.5mm audio, jack, and support for 100W USB-C passthrough power, meaning you can plug in your laptop to expand your selection of ports while charging the computer at the same time.