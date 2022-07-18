Small form-factor PC maker MINISFORUM has introduced two new mini PCs that pack a lot of horsepower into a slim package.

The MINISFORUM NUCXI5 is a compact desktop computer with a 45-watt Intel Core i5-11400H 6-core, 12-thread processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, while the NUCXI7 packs a Core i7-11800H 8-core, 16-thread chip and NVIDIA RTX 3070 graphics.

Basically MINISFORUM stuffed the guts of 2021-era gaming laptop into a desktop computer that measures 394 x 260 x 80mm (15.5″ x 10.2″ x 3.1″), making the system taller than most of the company’s mini PCs, but still fairly compact by desktop computer standards.

The computers feature two SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of total DDR4-3200 memory and two M.2 2280 slots for PCIe SSD storage.

Ports include:

1 x HDMI

1 x Thunderbolt 4

3 x USB 3.2 Type-A

1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x SD card reader

MINISFORUM hasn’t announced pricing or availability details yet, but customers will have the choice of buying a fully configured model that comes with memory, storage, and Windows 11 Pro or barebones systems that ship without RAM, an SSD, or an operating system.