A few years ago a company called Eve introduced an unusual Windows tablet called the Eve V that was packed to the gills with enthusiast-level specs in an effort to give the Microsoft Surface line of products a run for the money. And for the most part, the Eve V tablet delivered on that promise… if you could get your hands on one.

While the company initially made headlines for its unusual design process that incorporated feedback from the community, eventually Eve made headlines for a different reason: after encountering a series of issues the company ended up failing to deliver products to many of its customers, without even offering refunds as an alternative. So maybe it’s not surprising that the company has decided to change its name: Eve is now Dough.

The company now known as Dough isn’t making tablets anymore. At the moment the company sells a premium line of gaming monitors under the Spectrum brand, along with a handful of accessories including USB and HDMI cables and accessories for the Eve V Tablet and Spectrum monitors.

According to an announcement, the name change comes as the company was looking for a name it could trademark. But honestly, given the reputation the Eve brand had earned in recent years, I’m kind of surprised it didn’t change its name earlier.

That said, Dough isn’t exactly a name that rolls off the tongue when thinking about tech products. Members of the Eve Community forum seem to be largely unimpressed.

  1. That name is extremely on the nose considering their reputation. These scammers aren’t even trying to hide their intent anymore.

    Reply