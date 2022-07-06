For the past few years it’s been hard to get your hands on a current-gen desktop graphics card without paying well above the asking price due to a combination of factors including supply chain shortages and growing demand from cryptocurrency miners. But prices have fallen recently and it’s easier to find cards in stock… just in time for next-gen models to hit the streets later this year and make your brand new GPU look dated.

In other tech news from around the web, a company that puts ads on the lock screens of Android phones in Asia wants in on the US market, Microsoft has released an update to the Windows Terminal app, and Apple’s new MacBook Air goes on sale Friday (and ships a week from Friday).

  1. GPU prices here in Canada are almost recovered, but not completely.

    Today the cheapest 3070 that I can find in Canada is from Memory Express, for $759 CAD. MSRP should be around $650 CAD ($499 USD). They were hovering around $1100 months ago.

    But unfortunately the majority of retailers are still selling them for over $1000. Supply is still poor enough that I think they’re still going to sell at those prices.

