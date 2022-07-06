For the past few years it’s been hard to get your hands on a current-gen desktop graphics card without paying well above the asking price due to a combination of factors including supply chain shortages and growing demand from cryptocurrency miners. But prices have fallen recently and it’s easier to find cards in stock… just in time for next-gen models to hit the streets later this year and make your brand new GPU look dated.

In other tech news from around the web, a company that puts ads on the lock screens of Android phones in Asia wants in on the US market, Microsoft has released an update to the Windows Terminal app, and Apple’s new MacBook Air goes on sale Friday (and ships a week from Friday).

Glance, a company that partners with Android phone makers to put ads on the lock screen in Asia is planning to enter the US market within months by partnering with phone carriers. https://t.co/LDvG5p8Jre — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) July 6, 2022

Windows Terminal Preview 1.15 allows you to select text using only a keyboard, adds support for scroll marks, and other changes and bug fixes. https://t.co/I2WAvJTXar — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) July 6, 2022

Apple’s new 2.7 pound MacBook Air with a 13.6 inch display and M2 processor goes on sale Friday, July 8 for $1199 and up and begins shipping a week later on July 15. https://t.co/ENc5G42wBZ — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) July 6, 2022

You can finally get a decent desktop graphics card without paying the inflated prices we’ve been seeing for much of the past year or two. https://t.co/i1d8xqQGGD — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) July 6, 2022

The source code for #Fairphone 3, Android 11 is now available.💥We often say that software is the unsung hero of longer-lasting phones, which is why for every smartphone we produce and sell – we publish as much source code as we legally can. ➡️ https://t.co/4OJh5YgyCx pic.twitter.com/vZmsbBq387 — Fairphone (@Fairphone) July 6, 2022

The Ubuntu MATE 22.04 LTS images for @Raspberry_Pi are available for download 🥳 Improved compositor and video playback performance, zswap (lz4) by default & optimised image sizes 📀 Thanks to @waveform80 for the assist 🙇 Downloads and more 👇 🔗 https://t.co/Mqwa1zIAJ6 pic.twitter.com/5rh5YfP3QR — Martin Wimpress (@m_wimpress) July 6, 2022

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.