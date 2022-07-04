The JingPad A1 was positioned at launch as a tablet that would ship with a custom, tablet-friendly, Linux-based operating system that helped set it apart from Android tablets (with a user interface that looked distinctly iPad-ish). But its makers ran into some speed bumps resulting in layoffs and a fire sale. That doesn’t mean you can’t still run up-to-date Linux software on it though: as promised, the UBPorts team has now added support for the tablet to Ubuntu Touch.

In other recent tech news from around the web, Xiaomi’s latest phone puts an emphasis on camera quality, the makers of the cheapest handheld gaming PC with an x86 processor to date are throwing in a few perks for folks who pre-order the $199 device in July, and a roundup of the latest mobile Linux news.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra smartphone features a 6.73 inch, 3200 x 1440 px AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, and 3 cameras including a 50MP IMX989 with a 1-inch image sensor and Leica tuning. https://t.co/GJXz70e8XR — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) July 4, 2022

What didn’t make it into the OTA-23 release notes: this is the first Ubuntu Touch release for the JingPad. I hope to bring further improvements to it for OTA-24 for sure! — Codemaster Freders (@fredldotme) July 4, 2022

Update: AYN Loki Zero handheld gaming PC with an AMD Athlon Silver 3050e processor, which is up for pre-order for $199, has 4GB of onboard RAM plus a SODIMM slot. Pre-order during July and AYN throws in an extra 4GB stick of RAM and a 32GB microSD card. https://t.co/AAWtVG7Av7 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) July 3, 2022

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.