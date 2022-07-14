Hackers have been finding ways for years to run the classic PC game DOOM on devices you wouldn’t expect. But DOOM hacker kgsws has taken things to a whole new yo dawg level by finding a way to run DOOM inside of… a game of DOOM.

To see how that happened, check out the video below. Or skip the first eight and a half minutes or so if you just want to see what DOOMception looks like in action.

In other recent news, rumor has it that Microsoft may return to releasing major new versions of Windows every three years or so, which means that Windows 12 (if that’s what it’s eventually called) could ship in 2024. Meanwhile, the company has rolled out a new build of Windows 11 to members of the Windows Insider preview program.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

