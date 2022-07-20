Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Casio F-91W digital watch was first released in 1989, and it’s never gone away. You can still buy one for less than $20 and get a water resistant watch with up to 3 years of battery life. Want a little more out of this classic watch design? Just scoop out the insides and replace them with something more modern.

Earlier this year we looked at the Sensor Watch project, which uses the shell of the Casio F91W for a modern watch with a bunch of sensors. It’s up for pre-order through Crowd Supply. This week a developer going by the name Pegor revealed the work-in-progress F91 Kepler project that gives the classic watch some of the functionality of a modern smartwatch thanks to a new PCB, processor, and Bluetooth connectivity. The display’s even been updated.

F91 Kepler

In other tech news, Samsung may not launch a Samsung Galaxy S22 “Fan Edition” model this year due to chip shortages, shifting resources to the premium the high-end Galaxy S22 Ultra instead. Microsoft has rolled out a few new Windows 11 features to members of the Windows Insider Preview program. Apple will pay customers who experienced problems with the company’s much-maligned “butterfly keyboards” for MacBooks released between 2015 and 2019. And expect to see a lot more DALL·E-generated images on the web soon.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.