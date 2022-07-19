Samsung’s next foldables are on their way… and a series of leaks give us a pretty good idea of what they’ll look like. Unsurprisingly, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 will look like a small tablet that folds in half like a book to give you a pocket-sized smartphone, while the Galaxy Z Flip4 will be like a modern equivalent of a flip-phone. You know, just like all of Samsung’s previous foldables.

Meanwhile Canalys reports that global smartphone shipments were down during the second quarter of 2022 due to decreased demand, which could lead to smartphone makers shifting their focus from mid-range to budget phones in the future. Geniatech has unveiled a new Raspberry Pi-like mini PC powered by a Rockchip RK3566 processor. A new mini PC positioned as a digital signage system is powered by 12th-gen Intel Core processor options. And Google is allowing app developers to use third-party billing systems for apps sold in the Play Store to customers in Europe… because a new law requires it.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 pictures leaked by @evleaks ahead of launch. They look… entirely unsurprising if you’ve seen Samsung’s previous-gen foldables. https://t.co/MPYdMbIaIk MySmartPrice also has Z Flip4 pictures. https://t.co/vlRyhzBmoh pic.twitter.com/0k5rxxs4Ja — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) July 19, 2022

Nano-U12P is an “8K Mini Digital Signage Player” that’s basically a mini desktop PC with Intel Alder Lake processor options ranging from a 15W Celeron 7305 to a 28W Core i7-1280p. https://t.co/KdjrQy3Zz4 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) July 19, 2022

Geniatech XPI-3566 is a Raspberry Pi-like single-board computer with a 1.8 GHz Rockchip RK3566 quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor, Mali-G52 graphics, and a 1 TOPS NPU and support for up to 8GB RAM, 64GB eMMC storage, a microSD card reader, WiFi & BT 4.0. https://t.co/eu7ARxJrkW — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) July 19, 2022

Global smartphone shipments were down 9% in the second quarter of 2022 compared with the same period a year ago. Canalys says demand has fallen, and there’s an overabundance of mid-range phones, which could lead companies to shift focus to budget phones. https://t.co/gykR0Kk3Vf — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) July 19, 2022

One Netbook is teasing the upcoming docking station for the ONEXPLAYER Mini handheld gaming PC with a 7 inch screen. The dock provides HDMI and Ethernet ports and servers as a hub with 3 USB 3.0 Type-A @ 2 USB 3.0 Type-C ports (one for connecting to the handheld). pic.twitter.com/M11rc9zDlo — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) July 19, 2022

Nova Launcher, one of the most popular third-party home screen/launcher apps for Android, has been acquired by a mobile analytics company called Branch, but the team and business model remains the same. New features could roll out sooner though. https://t.co/c6MylHtoXU — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) July 19, 2022

Google announces that the Play Store will let app developers use alternate billing systems for users in Europe. The move comes as a response to the EU’s passage of the Digital Markets Act. Google will still charge devs a service fee, but it’ll be 3% lower. https://t.co/pedYoqoQuO — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) July 19, 2022

