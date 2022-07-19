Samsung’s next foldables are on their way… and a series of leaks give us a pretty good idea of what they’ll look like. Unsurprisingly, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 will look like a small tablet that folds in half like a book to give you a pocket-sized smartphone, while the Galaxy Z Flip4 will be like a modern equivalent of a flip-phone. You know, just like all of Samsung’s previous foldables.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 via @evleaks / 91mobiles

Meanwhile Canalys reports that global smartphone shipments were down during the second quarter of 2022 due to decreased demand, which could lead to smartphone makers shifting their focus from mid-range to budget phones in the future. Geniatech has unveiled a new Raspberry Pi-like mini PC powered by a Rockchip RK3566 processor. A new mini PC positioned as a digital signage system is powered by 12th-gen Intel Core processor options. And Google is allowing app developers to use third-party billing systems for apps sold in the Play Store to customers in Europe… because a new law requires it.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

