Developer Lukas Hartman is showing off a prototype of the printed circuit board for the upcoming MNT Pocket Reform mini laptop with a 7 inch display and a modular, open hardware design. And speaking of modular miniatures, the reTerminal is a Raspberry Pi-based device with a 5 inch touch display and a modular design… except when it launched last year there weren’t any modules. Now the first has arrived, adding ports, storage, and other expansion options.

In other recent tech news from around the web, Steam support is coming to Chromebooks with 12th-gen Intel Core chips, Samsung’s next foldable phone could launch August 10th, and it looks like Microsoft will not be launching a cheaper version of its Surface Duo dual-screen phone. A prototype showed up on eBay last month, but Windows Central reports that while the device is real, Microsoft decided to scrap the project rather than bring it to market.

Microsoft “Cronos” or Surface Duo “Lite” prototype

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news.

  1. The MNT Pocket Reform PCB looks interesting. I see an Raspberry Pi RP2040 chip on the board, I wonder what that’s for. Maybe it’s a microcontroller for an onboard USB device, like the keyboard?

    Also, I’m not entirely sure, but it looks like there is a MicroSD reader in the centre of the board? Are they going to load the OS from an internal SD card?

      1. Yeah that makes more sense, theres 3 pins visible, and a Sim card’s contact pins are 3 pins wide. I guess I just didn’t expect the device to have an LTE/5G modem

