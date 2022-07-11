The thing about free and open source apps is that anyone can take the source code and make their own version of an app with few (or no) changes. Many open source licenses even allow you to redistribute your version of an app. So it’s unsurprising that app stores are sometimes litters with unofficial versions of popular apps… sometimes with “developers” charging money for apps that are normally available for free.

In order to crack down on that, Microsoft recently updated its Microsoft Store policies to prohibit sales of open source apps that are available for free from other sources (such as the developer’s website or GitHub). But some developers of free and open source software do make their software available for free download from some locations while charging a fee for the same software when downloaded from app stores… so Microsoft has gotten some pushback.

Open Source digital painting app Krita is available to download for free, but it’s also sold for $15 in the Microsoft Store.

Now Microsoft’s Georgio Sardo says the company will delay enforcement of the new policy until the company can “clarify the intent,” although it’s unclear if the problem is with the intent or the impact it will have on actual developers.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.