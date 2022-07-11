The thing about free and open source apps is that anyone can take the source code and make their own version of an app with few (or no) changes. Many open source licenses even allow you to redistribute your version of an app. So it’s unsurprising that app stores are sometimes litters with unofficial versions of popular apps… sometimes with “developers” charging money for apps that are normally available for free.

In order to crack down on that, Microsoft recently updated its Microsoft Store policies to prohibit sales of open source apps that are available for free from other sources (such as the developer’s website or GitHub). But some developers of free and open source software do make their software available for free download from some locations while charging a fee for the same software when downloaded from app stores… so Microsoft has gotten some pushback.

Now Microsoft’s Georgio Sardo says the company will delay enforcement of the new policy until the company can “clarify the intent,” although it’s unclear if the problem is with the intent or the impact it will have on actual developers.

