The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold was one of the first tablets with a foldable display that lets you position it like a laptop, hold it like a book, or fold it in half. But it was also one of the only computers to ever ship with an Intel Lakefield processor, known for its unimpressive performance. And that made the high price tag of the first-gen ThinkPad X1 Fold hard to swallow.

Now Lenovo has begun to tease a new model that looks like it could have a similar design. But odds are that it’ll have a much better processor under the hood. According to a brief teaser video, it’ll feature an Intel Evo-certified design and ship with an Intel processor featuring vPro technology, suggesting it’ll be a business-class device.

In other recent tech news from around the web, Asus says its upcoming Zenfone 9 will be a “compact” phone, but last week the company accidentally published a video a little early that notes it’ll have a 5.9 inch display. While that is indeed on the small side by 2022 standards, it would have been firmly considered phablet territory a few years ago.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is adding new features to its Windows 11 Camera and Media Player apps, Google has released the final beta of Android 13, the F(x)tec Pro1-X smartphone (with a slide-out keyboard) is almost ready to begin shipping to backers of a 2020 crowdfunding campaign, and the makers of the SharPiKeebo Raspberry Pi Zero-to-handheld PC kit have extended their crowdfunding campaign by a week (and added support for the UK and EU) in hopes of reaching their $45,000 campaign goal.

