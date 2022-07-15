After launching a very limited trial in California last month, Amazon is expanding its delivery-by-drone service to residents of a city in Texas where more than 100 thousand people live. Intel has provided a performance preview of its upcoming Intel Arc A750 desktop GPU, claiming it can outperform NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3060. Meanwhile the chip maker is also said to be preparing to raise prices for most of its chips later this year, which could lead to higher PC prices.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

