After launching a very limited trial in California last month, Amazon is expanding its delivery-by-drone service to residents of a city in Texas where more than 100 thousand people live. Intel has provided a performance preview of its upcoming Intel Arc A750 desktop GPU, claiming it can outperform NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3060. Meanwhile the chip maker is also said to be preparing to raise prices for most of its chips later this year, which could lead to higher PC prices.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Intel allegedly plans to raise prices for most of its chips later this year by up to 20%, which could lead to higher prices for Intel-powered laptops, desktops, and other products. https://t.co/5dwIWDlbN8 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) July 15, 2022

Intel says its upcoming Arc A750 GPU offers better performance than NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3060 in at least the five games tested (including Fortnite, Control, Borderlands 3, Cyberpunk 2077, and F1 2021). https://t.co/nfWbAipUd2 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) July 15, 2022

After launching a limited trial in a small California town last month, Amazon Prime Air’s delivery-by-drone service is expanding to College Station, Texas, home of Texas A&M University. https://t.co/VOeCYN2kEk — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) July 15, 2022

Google has rebranded Chrome OS as ChromeOS, but hasn’t updated all references on its own website yet, so I’m not going to bother updating the name on the hundreds of Liliputing articles that mention the operating system either. https://t.co/AVLi70VFsb — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) July 15, 2022

iFixit’s Steam Deck repair/replacement parts catalog now includes a replacement fan ($30) and battery ($95). The company already offered other components like screens, thumb sticks, buttons, back plates, and chargers. https://t.co/CC5rG5sMUM pic.twitter.com/Zx8UcpQiq5 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) July 15, 2022

An in-depth comparison of gaming performance on the Steam Deck (AMD chip with Zen 2 CPU + RDNA 2 graphics) and GPD Win Mx 2 with Ryzen 7 6800U (Zen 3+ CPU and even more RDNA 2 graphics cores). GPD wins in performance & battery life. Valve wins on price. https://t.co/9vWR43n5ue — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) July 15, 2022

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.