Google’s new Data Safety information is now live in the Google Play Store, which means developers have to submit information about how their apps collect, use, and protect information about you. But ahead of launch, some users noticed that Google had also removed a Play Store feature that showed which permissions were used by apps, which means that the only way to know for certain would be to download and install an app.

That didn’t go over real well, and now Google is promising to bring permission info back to app listings in the Play Store.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

In other Android-related news, Google is launching new audio switching technology designed to let you use one pair of wireless earbuds with multiple devices, while automatically switching input from one device to another depending on context. The feature will launch first on the new Pixel Buds Pro, which are up for pre-order for $200 starting today and which will be available starting July 28th. But Google says audio switching support is coming to some Sony and JBL headphones within weeks.

