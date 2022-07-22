Google’s first Pixel-branded smartwatch is set to ship this fall. But it’s not the company’s only new smartwatch on the way. Google-owned Fitbit appears to be working on new members of the Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa families, and a series of leaks give us a pretty good idea of what to expect.

In other recent tech news, Amazon Fire Tablet hacking utility Fire Toolbox has been partially broken for the past few weeks due to an issue that prevented it from downloading the files necessary to install the Google Play Store. A new version with a temporary workaround has been released. DVR maker Tablo has announced it will no longer offer lifetime subscriptions to TV guide data after August 30th, so if you don’t want to pay monthly you’d best get your orders in before then. And Google is offering really good trade-in deals for folks who want to turn over an older Pixel phone when pre-ordering a new Pixel 6a.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

  1. That’s such a big discount I have to wonder if they’re up to something. By the numbers alone it would actually be worth it to just buy a pixel 3a for $120 or so. Meaning, it is worth more to google to purge these phones from circulation than the market value of the device.
    What’s up with that? Is the pixel 6a the first to be so thoroughly locked down Graphene OS won’t be able to run on it? Is it some kind of test run for some kind of encryption backdoor or undisclosed datamining feature in Google Silicon, not quite present in the Pixel 6?

